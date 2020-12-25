Anil Nedumangad Drowns In Malankara Dam; Malayalam Actor's Last FB Post Goes Viral

Malayalam actor Anil Nedumangad on Friday passed away after drowning in Malankara reservoir in Thodupuzha. He was 48.

According to reports, Anil took a break from shooting and went to take a bath with his friends and due to deep waters, he got pulled under strong currents. Rescue workers immediately pulled him out but he was later declared dead at the hospital. Anil is best known for his roles in Ayyapanum Koshiyum, Kammatipadam, Prinju Mariyam Jose and Pavada.

#AnilNedumangad upcoming popular character actor drowned to death today at #Thodupuzha #Malankaradam . He brought life into many characters he played on screen like the cop in #AyyappanumKoshiyum & few other films - #KammatiPaadam, #Pavada , #PorinjuMariamJose etc #RIP pic.twitter.com/8bSBO47heb — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) December 25, 2020

Anil's Last Post on Facebook

Facebook converted Anil Nedumangad's account to 'Remembrance' account. Anil's last post on December 25 was about director K. R. Sachidanandan who passed away in June 2020.

Industry Mourns Death

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who shared the screen with Anil in several films including Ayyappanum Koshiyum expressed his deep grief over the actor's demise with a social media post. "Nothing. I have nothing to say. Hope you're at peace Anil etta."

Dulquer Salmaan who worked with Anil in Kammatipadam took to his official social media pages, and wrote "Heart hurts. Can't make sense of this. RIP Anil etta. Prayers and strength to your family." Having shot with him just a few days back, Indrajith Sukumaran wrote, "Absolutely devastated to hear this news. Shot with him day before yesterday and today I hear this.. just cant believe! May his family have the strength to sail through this. RIP Anil Nedumangad.. #gonetoosoon".

