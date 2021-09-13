'Annabelle Sethupathy' Set To Release On September 17, Actor Taapsee Pannu Drops New Still

Actor Vijay Sethupathi is on a roll this year and he is not done yet. After releasing five films in 2021, he is gearing up for his sixth venture, the title of which is based on his name. Annabelle Sethupathy, which also stars Taapsee Pannu, is set to release on September 17 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Pannu, who plays the role of a foreigner in the movie, recently shared a still from the film, creating some buzz among netizens. In the new still, Vijay, dressed in royal attire, seems overwhelmed, holding Pannu and as her eyes lit up.

Annabelle Sethupathy sneak peek video

The makers of Annabelle Sethupathy had recently released a sneak peek video revealing some details about the plot. Vijay plays the role of a royal whose path crosses with Pannu's character. She is seen fixing his car, which had broken down. Vijay could be staring in awe as she spoke about the car heating up and the oil. He then warns her about an approaching car and then lets her enter her own car.

This is the first time that Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu have joined hands. As per reports, Taapsee has a dual character of a modern-day burglar too.

Annabelle Sethupathi is directed by Deepak Sundarrajan. The fantasy comedy is produced by Sudhan Sundaram and G Jayaram.

“These actors brought in their brilliant craft and lifted the interesting material on the page. This isn’t just a fantasy-comedy, ‘Annabelle Sethupathy’ is rich and promises a ride of emotions—laughter, tears, emotion, drama, thrill, fear and love—which makes it the biggest family entertainer and I am thrilled that more people will be able to enjoy ‘Annabelle Sethupathy’ in the comfort of their homes as it makes its grand premiere on Disney+ Hotstar,” the director said in a statement.

The film also stars Jagapathy Babu, Rajendra Prasad, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Suresh Menon, Yogi Babu.

The makers have been sharing one look of the cast members every day. Till now, Devadarshini as Kumari, Chetan as Sundar Pandiyan, Jangiri Madhumitha as Thendral, George Maryan as Bhaktavtsalam, Arunachalam Subramaniamas as Bhaktavtsalam, SurekhaVani as Raghavi and Vennela Kishore. as Kishore have been introduced.

