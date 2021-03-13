Anu And Arjun Trailer Out: Fans Find The Vishnu Manchu & Suniel Shetty Starrer Intriguing

The Hindi dubbed version of the Telugu film trailer Mosagullu titled Anu and Arjun recently released on Youtube. The movie starring Vishnu Manchu, Suniel Shetty and Kajal Aggarwal in pivotal roles is revolved around the biggest IT scams of the world. The multi-lingual movie is set to have a worldwide release on Friday, March 19. The original trailer of the film released two weeks ago has crossed over 5 million views on Youtube.

Anu and Arjun trailer out

The trailer of Anu and Arjun that is the Hindi dubbed version of the Mosagullu was released today on Vishnu Manchu's Youtube channel. The lead actors of the film also took to their Twitter space to unveil the Anu and Arjun trailer. In the trailer, we get to see that Vishnu Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal are siblings who would go to any lengths for money. Their main aim in life is just to get richer and richer. The trailer shows closeups of Vishnu Manchu who does not want to become poor ever no matter what. The money-minded siblings find themselves involved in what goes on to become the biggest IT scam that is worth Rs. 2600 crores. Suniel Shetty plays the role of a cop who believes that he will be able to nab the cybercriminals and be successful in restoring the Indian economy. The movie is based on a true story.

Netizens react to the trailer

Netizens found the trailer to be gripping and have since then been sharing their excitement of seeing Suniel Shetty on screen after a long time through their respective social media handles. Here is how the Twitterati reacted to the Anu and Arjun trailer:

Mosagullu / Anu and Arjun Cast

Other than Vishnu, Kajal and Suniel Shetty, the film also stars Navdeep, Naveen Chandra, Rushi Singh, and Karma McCain in key roles. The film is helmed by Jeffrey Gee Chin and marks the Telugu debut of Suniel Shetty. Sam CS is handling the music for the film and the movie is produced by Vishnu Manch under his production banner 24 Frames Factory. Other than Hindi and Telugu, the movie will also be released in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.