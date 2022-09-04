Anupam Kher Announces 531st Film 'Voice Of Sathyanathan' With Malayalam Legend Dileep

Actor-author Anupam Kher has been on a roll lately with the star being flooded with scripts from both Bollywood and South. After his spectacular performance in Telegu mystery adventure Karthikeya 2, the veteran actor has hopped onto his next film Voice of Sathyanathan.

The shooting of the film is currently underway in Mumbai. The film helmed by Raffi marks the veteran actor’s first Malayalam project in close to nine years. Apart from Anupam Kher, the movie also stars Voice of Sathyanathan, which began its second schedule in Mumbai earlier this month, also has Joju George and Veena Nandakumar.

Anupam Kher announces 531st film

The actor who made his debut in Bollywood with Saaransh took to Twitter and shared pictures from the sets while announcing his 531st film in the Indian cinema. The movie, which is touted to be a realistic entertainer, has Dileep playing a village-based youth who aims at pleasing people.

While sharing his happiness of joining hand with Malayalam legendary actor Dileep, the actor wrote, "Happy to share that my 531st film is in the Malayalam language titled #VoiceOfSathiyanathan directed by the great #Raffi. Happy to be working with very talented Dileep, Jagapathi Babu, Joji George, legendary Janardan, and Veena Nandakumar. Loved the story. Jai Ho!"

Happy to share that my 531st film is in Malayalam language titled #VoiceOfSathiyanathan directed by the great #Raffi. Happy to be working with very talented Dileep, Jagapathi Babu, Joji George, legendary Janardan and Veena Nandakumar. Loved the story. Jai Ho! 🙏😍#GreatCinema pic.twitter.com/atgqoPuhDV — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 4, 2022

While sharing details about the upcoming film, director Raffi told OTT Play, “This actually has a serious subject. While it is laced with humour elements, it’s not a full-length comedy. But it can be slotted as a family entertainer.” The first schedule of Voice of Sathyanathan had begun and was completely shot in Palakkad and Ernakulam. Joju George had completed his portions in the movie during the schedule.

Anupam Kher;'s character in the film is still not known, however, owing to his great popularity, the actor is expected to play a significant role in the forthcoming project. Earlier, the actor who gained mass popularity after the success of The Kashmir Files had announced his 530th project, a short film, which has been written and directed by Shweta Basu Prasad, and also stars Zarina Wahab, Divyendu Sharma, and Danish Hussain in pivotal roles. On the other hand, the 67-year-old star has signed his 529th film with director Neeraj Pandey, whom he had earlier worked with in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, A Wednesday, and Special 26.

