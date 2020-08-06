Anuradha Mukherjee Faces Online Trolling Over Her Bengali Roots, Shares Screenshots

Bengali actor Anuradha Mukherjee is the latest victim of online trolling on social media. The actor took to Facebook to post many screenshots and mentioned how baffled she was by the behaviour of Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged fans. Take a look at the entire report to understand more.

Also Read | Joydeep Mukherjee’s 'Detective' to be first Bengali film to release on OTT, poster inside

Anuradha recently uploaded snapshots of many distasteful comments that the actor was receiving on her post. The actor was outraged by trolls who were calling themselves fans of the late actor. Take a look at the post:

Also Read | Nusrat Jahan & Mimi Chakraborty sharing screen space in Bengali film

Anuradha penned down - He is calling himself a fan of SSR and writing dirty comments about bengali girls and the Bengali community.He said like 'Rhea Chakraborty you guys are also gold digger and practitioner of black magic.' How can someone bully or blame a whole community out of nothing..? How can someone bully a guy by his look?. She also tagged Kolkata Police and cybercrime in her post.

Also Read | Did you know Sushmita Sen has appeared in a Bengali movie without charging any fee?

Many fans of the actors condemned the troll's comments online. A few people commented 'moron' and others condemned the troll's action. Take a look at a few of the comments:

Pic Credit: Anuradha Mukherjee's Facebook

Also Read | Sourav Ganguly's first-ever Bengali word to describe MS Dhoni revealed by ex-KKR chief

A few fans also asked the actor for the troll's profile link. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Anuradha Mukherjee's Facebook

Why is this happening?

Recently, people calling themselves fans of Sushant Singh Rajput have started to spew hateful and degrading comments online against an entire community. This is because the late actor's girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, against whom Sushant's father lodged an FIR, is a Bengali. Many trolls have also come forward on social media to accuse the community of practising black magic.

In response to this, actor Anuradha Mukherjee had earlier also put forward a statement on Facebook which read - Just because we worship Ma Kali, that doesn't mean every bengali girl does black magic. Take a look at her post.

People mentioned many positive things in the comments. One fan mentioned how the Goddess was a symbol of strength and empowered women. Take a look at one comment and what the actor's responses was to it:

Pic Credit: Anuradha Mukherjee's Facebook

Promo Pic Credit: Anuradha Mukherjee's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.