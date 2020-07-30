Anushka Shetty, Nithya Menen & Other Female South Stars Who Opened Up About Body-shaming

Celebrities are considered to set high beauty and styling standards through their films and social media appearances. However, these personalities are equal victims of trolls and foul comments on their body types. Body shaming and trolls are faced by almost every celebrity, and most importantly they also have been vocal about it. Here, are five female southern superstars who have opened up about body shaming and social media trolling.

Anushka Shetty

Earlier this year, while talking to an entertainment portal, Anushka Shetty revealed that when she entered the film industry, she was body-shamed. She also dealt with many internet trolls. The Baahubali actor also told the portal that, many of her roles suggested her to either put on or lose weight. However, Anushka Shetty never let any of these aspects affect her and she continued focusing more on her skills, she said.

Also Read | Vijay Sethupathi and Anushka Shetty to share screen space for first time? Read here

Nithya Menen

Nithya Menen had an interview with an entertainment portal during which she opened up about the trolling and body-shaming she faces on social media. The actor told the portal that people need to educate themselves. They need to be explained that being overweight is not just because one is sitting and enjoying their lives, she added. She also shared that social media trolling does hurt her and she does get upset about them.

Also Read | Anushka Shetty clocks 15 years in film industry, fans trend #15YrsOfAnushkaShettyReign

Sameera Reddy

Bollywood actor Sameera Reddy might be away from big screens but that's not stopping her from inspiring people with her positivity towards life. Recently, she took to her Instagram handle and shared an IGTV video opening up on body-shaming. She shared a strong message to boost people's confidence in facing the same. Sameera Reddy said, "I went to the industry where I was compared to everybody. I tried to lighten my skin, I used to do crazy things like [use] coloured lenses because I wanted that fair, light-eyed look. I used pads on every part of my body which I felt was not keeping up with the norms. I did everything that made me feel more crap about myself. That’s why today work harder to fight against any kind of shaming." Check out the entire video below.

Also read | Can Anushka Shetty be the perfect 'badi Thakurayin' in South Indian remake of 'Bulbbul'?

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh, who was last seen in Marjaavaan also recently shared her thoughts on body shaming. She said that she was also body shamed at the beginning of her acting career. Talking to a media portal, Rakul Preet Singh also said that somebody had told her that she was really good but the problem was that she had a generic face.

Also Read | Allu Aravind to remake Anushka Shetty's 'Arundhati' with Deepika Padukone in the lead?

Khushbu Sundar

Khusbu Sundar is an actor and politician. She had once shut down a troll after an improper comparison of her daughter was made to other celebrity children on social media. The actor had quickly reacted to the troll on Instagram and faced the troller. The Tamil actor is popularly known for speaking her mind and she made sure to speak for her daughter too.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.