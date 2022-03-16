It is a day of celebration for South actor Anushka Shetty as Wednesday, March 16, marks the wedding anniversary of her parents. On the special occasion, the actor who tends to keep her private life away from the limelight, took to social media, to share a happy family selfie with her 'amma and papa'. Needless to say, fans are loving her latest post.

Anushka Shetty beams with joy in latest family selfie

In the picture shared by the Bhaagamathie star, she can be seen wearing an infectious smile alongside her mom and dad. While the details of the celebration have been kept under wraps by the star, however, going by her Instagram post, it seems that Anushka Shetty is spending some quality time with her parents. While uploading the photo online, Anushka wrote, "Happy anniversary Amma Papa". Take a look at the photo here:

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans of Anushka flooded her comment section with 'Happy anniversary' wishes for her parents. While some bid congratulations, others hailed the Shetty family as 'sweet'. Check out the reactions here:

This comes just days after, Anushka Shetty shared a poignant note on Instagram as she inspired her followers on the special occasion of Women's Day 2022. The actor lauded all those women who have been struggling hard to embrace their true selves. She wrote, "Happy woman's day to all of u out there Embrace and love yourself for who u truly are each one of us are unique let's be the best of ourselves professionally, physically, mentally emotionally, soulfully……stop running behind what's outside ...life is fragile and cherish and grow the person u are within".

In her special note, Anushka did not only appreciated women but also extended gratitude to all the men who make an effort to support women. She added, "Ps: and thank you to all the men out there …be it your father brother son friend husband, partner who makes us feel special, supported loved In their own small and big way".

On the professional front, Anushka Shetty last shared the screen space with R Madhavan in the thriller flick, Nishabdham.

Image: Instagram/@anushkashettyofficial