'Aranmanai 3' Twitter Review: Netizens Say 'not A Typical 'Aranmanai' Franchise'

Sundar C's horror-comedy drama titled Aranmanai 3 has been released today, October 14, coinciding with Ayudha Puja. Fans react to the film on Twitter

Aranmanai 3

Renowned filmmaker Sundar C's highly-anticipated horror-comedy drama titled Aranmanai 3 has been released on Thursday, October 14, coinciding with Ayudha Puja. The film kicked off with an early morning special show in many centres in India. The third instalment of Aranmanai is getting rave reviews from the audiences as well as critics. Many fans and followers have taken to their Twitter handles and shared their reviews of the film.

In fact, '#Aranmanai3' has been trending on the microblogging site since morning, and netizens, indeed cannot stop praising Arya's latest film. The social media reactions suggest that the Arya and Raashii Khanna starrer horror-comedy has turned out to be an 'enjoyable ride' for children as well as families. 

Netizens react to Aranmanai 3 on Twitter

A Twitter user writes, "#Aranmanai3 Review Not a typical #Aranmanai Franchise... Less comedy... More pei scenes... Sila Pei scenes sumar ah irunthalum Sound Design Bangama irukku... 80% Graphics are good... But in some scenes could've been better... Still Satisfying Movie... Overall A Good Watch...." Another one tweeted, "First half ok good one not too much bad family audience will definitely like this interval twist really doesn't expect this songs illama iruntha worth one than songs lam waste of time intha movie ku #Aranmanai3." Going by the reviews shared by the audiences, Aranmanai 3 follows the template of the first two parts. 

A netizen chipped in saying, "Overall, #Aranmanai3 weak first half second half just ok. Twist through flashback is good, (Breaking ghost element needs special mention). Arya hero or cameo? However, horror moments become cartoon like in climax. Compared to previous parts, this one is disappointing." Another one added, "#Aranmanai3 No words Nice @uksrr Starting Point to Inciting Incident travels Slowly from Plot Point 1 yo Interval; Plenty Of Detailing in the Plot Point2 towards Climax #SundarC Some Of Scenes are like Chandramukhi Stree & PadmanabhaSwamy Temple Secret Door @khushsundar."

Helmed by Sundar C, the film is bankrolled by Avni Cinemax, ACS Arunkumar of Benzz Media. Aranmanai 3 cast also includes Sundar C, Andrea Jeremiah, Raashii, the late comedy actor Vivek, Sampath Raj, Arya, Yogi Babu, Manobala, Sakshi Agarwal, Uksenthil Kumar, Khushbu Sundar. Kovai Sarala, Nandhini, and Amit Bhargav in pivotal roles. The music of the film is composed by Engeyum Eppothum fame C Sathya. Senthilkumar has handled the cinematography. Interestingly, Sundar C and D Imman have reunited after movies such as Giri, Rendu, Chinna, and Thaka Thimi Tha.  

