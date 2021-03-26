Last Updated:

'Aranya' Movie Review: Fans Love Rana Daggubati's Role, Call The Plot 'below Average'

Rana Daggubati's movie 'Aranya's plot failed to impress the viewers but the actor's talent was called "excellent". Know more about fans reviews.

Written By
Jewelyn Fernandes
In frame: Rana Daggubati, Source: Instagram

Rana Daggubati's movie Aranya released on March 26, 2021, across theatres in the south. The movie is based on a group of environmentalists' effort to save the elephants of a forest. The movie stars Rana Daggubati in the lead role with actors Vishnu Vishal, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Pulkit Samrat in the supporting roles. 

Fans have taken to their Twitter accounts to give their Aranya movie review. Rana Daggubati shone in the spotlight as reviewers praised his acting skills. They called his acting, "Outstanding", "excellent", and "brilliant". One fan said that Rana Daggubati was at his "Best" in the movie.

While Rana Dagguubati's acting skills won fans' hearts, the plot of the movie was unsatisfactory for some fans. They said that the plot felt "dragging". They loved the climax of the movie but did not understand the need for Vishnu Vishal's love story added to the mix. One fan called the movie "below average". 

Other fans appreciated the graphics of the movie, especially the effects of the rainforest scenes. Director Prabhu Solomon too was appreciated by fans. Aranya's plot failed to impress the fans but was saved by Rana Daggubuati's performance in the movie.  

Twitter's Aranya movie Review

Rana Daggubati's movie Aranya is released in Tamil with the title Kaadan, and will release in Hindi with the title Haathi Mere Saathi. Haathi Mere Saathi was set to release on March 26, 2021, but was postponed as the number of cases in Maharashtra increased. The makers shared the news on March 24, 2021. Haathi Mere Saathi will cast Pulkit Samrat as a replacement for actor Vishnu Vishal. 

The plot of Aranya 

The movie's plot revolves around Bandev, a jungle man, who lives with elephants. When a wealthy and renowned politician erects a 70 km wall in the elephants' way, Bandev and other environmentalists set out on a mission to undo the politicians' plans. The movie is packed with action sequences and twists as depicted in the trailer. Haathi Mere Saathi trailer has been viewed more than 9 million times. 

(Image courtesy: Rana Daggubati Instagram)

 

 

