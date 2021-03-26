'Aranya' Movie Review: Fans Love Rana Daggubati's Role, Call The Plot 'below Average'

Rana Daggubati's movie Aranya released on March 26, 2021, across theatres in the south. The movie is based on a group of environmentalists' effort to save the elephants of a forest. The movie stars Rana Daggubati in the lead role with actors Vishnu Vishal, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Pulkit Samrat in the supporting roles.

Fans have taken to their Twitter accounts to give their Aranya movie review. Rana Daggubati shone in the spotlight as reviewers praised his acting skills. They called his acting, "Outstanding", "excellent", and "brilliant". One fan said that Rana Daggubati was at his "Best" in the movie.

While Rana Dagguubati's acting skills won fans' hearts, the plot of the movie was unsatisfactory for some fans. They said that the plot felt "dragging". They loved the climax of the movie but did not understand the need for Vishnu Vishal's love story added to the mix. One fan called the movie "below average".

Other fans appreciated the graphics of the movie, especially the effects of the rainforest scenes. Director Prabhu Solomon too was appreciated by fans. Aranya's plot failed to impress the fans but was saved by Rana Daggubuati's performance in the movie.

Twitter's Aranya movie Review

A Prabhu Solomon Film â¤ï¸â¤ï¸@RanaDaggubati at His Best #Aranya pic.twitter.com/pzJ6r21Ua4 — Mohan Sai Kumar Vanapalli (@IamMohanSai_V) March 26, 2021

Film review after a long, long time! Happy to be back at the movies again. Despite a few hiccups, #Aranya largely works for me. I thought @RanaDaggubati was outstanding! https://t.co/mbJLldoimI — Suhas Yellapantula (@suhasyellaps) March 26, 2021

#Aranya Is An Extraordinary Film



All These Years I've Seen Your Movies As You're An Actor But After Watching #Aranya I'll See Your Upcoming Movies With A Respect On You @RanaDaggubati Bro.



"Every Animal Lover Must Watch #Aranya " pic.twitter.com/UVh7I2ZwZd — Naveen Krishna (@NaveenK1424) March 26, 2021

#Aranya is @RanaDaggubati 's one man show , he nailed it so good and moved a step ahead as an actor. Strong message is given out but the plot was dragging and love story angle of Vishnu was a distraction and disconnected. Climax is the best. Overall felt as an OK OK film — R a J i V (@RajivAluri) March 26, 2021

#Aranya #Kaadan review: The idea of a jungle man staking everything to save the elephants could have made for an immersive drama. But barring #RanaDaggubati's performance, little else stands out.https://t.co/7egQE7ecUd — sangeetha devi (@Sangeetha_Devi) March 26, 2021

I just travelled into a forest for 2.5hrs with a man called #Aranya@RanaDaggubati u r one Gem of an Actor, Totally surrendered for ur way of 'Story Telling'â¤ï¸

Kudos to all the Technicians who made rigorous efforts to make the rain forest look more realisticðŸ‘ŒWatch in Theatres ðŸŽ¬ — dexter (@dexter07AA) March 26, 2021

#Aranya is simply People Star #RNarayanaMurthy movie in corporate style #RanaDaggubati Performance is next level, excellent job ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘



Rest of the film is so so, below average watch.#VishnuVishal role is not clear & all his scenes are boring#AranyaOnMarch26th #Kaadan pic.twitter.com/m4eLQcHJ1F — Hyd Movies (@hydmovies) March 25, 2021

When storytelling becomes laborious craft people tend to forget about the basics and cling on to a vision that cannot always guarantee a good script. #Aranya is one such film. Content doesn't justify the effort one bit. pic.twitter.com/1XMRoJGErF — Survi (@PavanSurvi) March 26, 2021

Rana Daggubati's movie Aranya is released in Tamil with the title Kaadan, and will release in Hindi with the title Haathi Mere Saathi. Haathi Mere Saathi was set to release on March 26, 2021, but was postponed as the number of cases in Maharashtra increased. The makers shared the news on March 24, 2021. Haathi Mere Saathi will cast Pulkit Samrat as a replacement for actor Vishnu Vishal.

The plot of Aranya

The movie's plot revolves around Bandev, a jungle man, who lives with elephants. When a wealthy and renowned politician erects a 70 km wall in the elephants' way, Bandev and other environmentalists set out on a mission to undo the politicians' plans. The movie is packed with action sequences and twists as depicted in the trailer. Haathi Mere Saathi trailer has been viewed more than 9 million times.

(Image courtesy: Rana Daggubati Instagram)