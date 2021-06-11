Arjun Das Shares BTS Photo From 'Kaithi', Reveals Interesting Fact About Lokesh Kanagaraj

Actor Arjun Das has made his mark in the Tamil film industry. He is very well-known for his role in Lokesh Kangaraj's Kaithi. The actor recently took to Instagram to share a snap from his days during the filming of Kaithi. Arjun also shared an interesting fact about director Lokesh Kangaraj.

Arjun Das relives Kaithi days by sharing a rare snap from the sets of the movie

Arjun Das took to Instagram to share a photo from the sets of his 2019 film Kaithi. In the photo, director Lokesh Kangaraj can be seen adjusting the blood on Arjun's face. The actor even revealed that Lokesh Kangaraj was extremely particular about the amount of blood to be used and how Arjun's hair was to fall on his face. Arjun added that the look was personally set by Lokesh Kangaraj. The particular scene which Arjun is talking about happened inside a police station where he is tied by college students and beaten up. Have a look at the photo below.

Arjun Das played the role of Anbu in the movie Kaithi. Kaithi is an action-thriller film written by Lokesh Kangaraj featuring Karthi, Harish Uthaman, George Maryan, Dheena and Arjun Das in pivotal roles. The film revolves around Dilli, an ex-convict who is going to meet his daughter for the first time after leaving the prison but something interrupts his dream. One night, the police officers get into an immovable situation where paroled convict Dilli is forced to help the police so that he can see his daughter for the first time. The latter part of the story revolves around how he helps the police and finally gets to meet his daughter. The film released on October 25, 2019, and is available to stream on Hotstar.

Arjun Das on the work front

On the professional front, Arjun Das is currently working on projects like Kumki 2 and an untitled project by Vasanth Bala. He was last seen in the movie Master in the year 2021 along with superstar Vijay and national award-winner Vijay Sethupathi. Arjun made his debut with Perumaan in 2012 in which he played the role of Shakti. He then played some crucial roles in movies like Oxygen, Andhaghaaram and Kaithi.

