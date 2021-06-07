Arjun Sarja Remembers Late Chiranjeevi Sarja On The Actor's First Death Anniversary

On Chiranjeevi Sarja's first death anniversary, his uncle Arjun Sarja took to his Instagram handle to remember the late actor. Chiranjeevi passed away on June 7, 2021, due to cardiac arrest. Arjun posted some unseen pictures with his nephew and shared them with his followers.

Arjun Sarja took to his Instagram handle to remember Chiranjeevi. He shared three pictures of himself and Chiranjeevi. One, showing a blurry picture of the two actors relaxing on a couch. Another photo of the duo bonding on the sets of a movie and the third picture of Chrianjeevii and Arjun posing next to a giant Ganpati idol. In remembrance of Chiranjeevi, Arjun wrote that he would always miss his nephew. "It has been a year, but I will miss you for a lifetime Chiru magane... I hope that constant happy smile never wipes off wherever you are."

Arjun Sarja remembers late Chiranjeevi Sarja

Chiranjeevi and Arjun's fans took to the comment section of the post and expressed their grief. They said that they missed Chiranjeevi and that he continued to remain in their hearts. "Sir, we are also missing him and chiru anna always in our hearts and memories", one fan wrote. Another said, "Yes we all miss him and his son looks soo much like him I’m sure he will always be looking over at his family." Fans said that they shared the pain that the family was experiencing.

Chiranjeevi's other family members too remembered him on his death anniversary. His wife Meghana Raj shared a picture with the late actor. In the image, he looked at her lovingly with a huge grin across his face. In the caption, Meghana simple wrote "US ❤️ MINE" adding a heart emoji in the middle. Chiranjeevi's brother Dhruva Sarja too took to his Instagram handle to remember his brother. He wrote some kind words as a tribute to his late brother.

Chiranjeevi Sarja's family remembers him on his first death anniversary

Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 7, 2020. He had copllpased while speaking with his father on the phone. He complained of breathlessness and convulsions on the night before his death. The actor, who was only 35 years old at the time, was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

