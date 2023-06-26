Arjun Sarja’s Daughter Aishwarya To Marry Thambi Ramaiah’s Son?

Arjun Sarja is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Leo. However, its also an exciting time for the actor on a personal front. His daughter Aishwarya Arjun is rumoured to be getting married soon. According to reports, Aishwarya will soon tie the knot with Tamil actor Umapathy Ramaiah. Umapathy is the son of actor-comedian Thambi Ramaiah.

Aishwarya and Umapathy are believed to have been dating for a long time now. According to sources, both the families are very happy that the couple has finally decided to get married. Both sets of parents are excited about their upcoming nuptials. Understandably, they cannot wait to share this happy news with the world. The couple is expected to get married in February next year.

Social media has been abuzz with reports about the upcoming wedding. A film industry professional confirmed the rumour on his Twitter handle. He wrote that Umapathy Ramaiah (Thambi Ramaiah's son) & Aishwarya Arjun (Arjun’s daughter) were to tie the knot soon.

Aishwarya Arjun-Umapathy Ramaiah's work timeline

Aishwarya Arjun made her film debut in the 2013 action comedy Pattathu Yaanai. The film also starred Vishal and Santhanam. The actress followed it up with Prema Baraha in 2018, which was produced by her mother Niveditha and directed by her father Arjun Sarja. Arjun is the uncle of Kannada star Dhruva Sarja as well the late Chiranjeevi Sarja. Chiranjeevi died of a heart attack at the age of 39. He was married to Kannada actress Meghna Raj.

On the other hand, Umapathy Ramaiah entered the acting business through Athakapattadhu Mahajanangale. He went on to work in films like Maniyar Kudumbam, Thirumanam and Thanni Vandi, The actor recently turned director for Raja Kili starring Samuthirakani and father Thambi Ramaiah.