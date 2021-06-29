Arjun To Host The Tamil Remake Of Survivor Instead Of Simbu?

Actor Arjun has been one of the most loved leading men throughout his career in the Tamil film industry. The actor is also known for maintaining his fit physique, all through his career of almost four decades so far. The actor has now been roped in as the host for a thriller reality show. Read along to know the details.

Arjun is the new host of Survivor Tamil remake?

According to Indiaglitz, it is reported that actor Arjun has now been approached to become the host of the internationally renowned Survivor series, for its Tamil version. It was earlier reported that actor Simbu will be hosting the show. However, the deal did not get finalised.

The adventure reality show’s format, in the international editions, consists of sixteen or a few more players who are divided into two tribes. They are sent to live in a distant, secluded area which is typically tropical. The tribes have to survive there with minimal resources for a period of around forty days.

They are given a long list of physical and mental challenges to perform and push the teams against the other, in order to get rewards such as food or luxury or immunity. The outlet also reports that very rough terrain has been finalised in South Africa, for filming the Survivor Tamil version. People can only reach the location via helicopters. Arjun and all the other contestants will fly there at the beginning of September 2021, while the show will be telecasted on Zee Tamil.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun is filming for his upcoming movie Friendship, which has its plot along the lines of sports. The movie also marks the movie debut of former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, who will be sharing screen space with Losliya. He will also be teaming up with Jiiva, for a new movie titled Medhavi which is directed by lyricist turned actor-director Pa Vijay. He will also be seen in the Priyadarshan written and directed movie Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea, which releases in theatres on August 12, 2021.

Image: Arjun Sarjaa/Instagram

