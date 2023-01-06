Art Director Sunil Babu Passes Away, Dulquer Salmaan And Others Pen Heartbreaking Notes

'Sita Ramam' art director Sunil Babu passed away at the age of 50 on Thursday. According to Pinkvilla, The art director was admitted to the hospital three days ago owing to swelling in his leg and suffered a cardiac arrest last night.

Sunil Babu is well-known for his work as an art director and production designer in the Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam film industries.

Dulquer Salmaan, who worked with the art director on hit films like 'Bangalore Days' and 'Sita Ramam', penned an emotional note on his social media.

Sharing a picture of Sunil Babu, Salmaan wrote, "Heart hurts 😞 The kindest warmest soul who quietly went about his work with so much passion and made no noise about his immense talent. Suniletta thank you for the memories. You brought life to our films."

'Sita Ramam' director Hanu Raghavapudi shared his condolences by posting a picture of himself and Sunil.

He wrote, "This is really heartbreaking and hard to digest! Can't believe he's no longer with us now. This shows, again, how life can be unfair and unpredictable. Rest in peace, #SunilBabu sir. The world will miss you."

This is really heartbreaking and hard to digest! Can't believe he's no longer with us now. This shows, again, how life can be unfair and unpredictable. Rest in peace, #SunilBabu sir. The world will miss you. pic.twitter.com/lEeZg1Ps0l — Hanu Raghavapudi (@hanurpudi) January 6, 2023

Many actors, directors, and producers expressed their sorrow and sent touching messages in honour of Sunil.

Shocked…still processing; dear friend, well known Production Designer/Art Director Sunil Babu no more… Sunil was the production designer for our latest film #DahiniTheWitch directed by @rajtouchriver pic.twitter.com/iq9z2lRqjv — sunitha krishnan (@sunita_krishnan) January 6, 2023

you leave a void in many lives , my dear friend Sunil babu , Production Designer

God Bless Rest in peace pic.twitter.com/Z9o2PXDcpb — SantoshSivanASC. (@santoshsivan) January 5, 2023

RIP SUNIL BABU

Loss of an exceptional technician, Production Designer, colleague, partner-in-crimes and friend.

(SPECIAL 26, M. S. DHONI, UNTITLED PROD)



Too many memories over the years and yet words fail today.

Your smile will stay around us forever dear. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/WH8TsbjuH8 — Neeraj Pandey (@neerajpofficial) January 6, 2023

Aside from working on regional films like Thupakki, Bheeshma Parvam, Maharshi, and Chota Mumbai, Sunil Babu also worked on some of the most well-known Hindi films, such as Singh Is King, MS Dhoni, Lakshya, Special 26, and others.