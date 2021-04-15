Arya And Arvind Swami To Feature In A Bilingual Project, Kunchako Boban Teases First Look

Arya and Arvind Swami have been gearing up for the release of their upcoming bilingual movie and actor-producer Kunchako Boban recently dropped in the first look of the film on social media. He even gave a brief introduction of some of the cast and crew members of the movie through the post and wished all the fans a happy Vishu.

Arya’s first look from Ottu/Rendagam

Kunchako Boban recently took to his Instagram handle and unveiled the first look of their bilingual film Ottu/Rendagam. Through the photo, he revealed the looks of actors Konchaco Boban and Arvind Swami with an animated look of an area full of gangsters.

In the caption, Boban first wished all his fans a happy Vishu and added flower symbols next to it. He later presented the first look of their bilingual movie “OTTU” titled “RENDAGAM” in Tamil. He then escalated the curiosity of his fans and asked them to get set for "a pakka entertainer", directed by Felini and produced by Shaji Nadesan after Theevandi and co-produced by actor Arya. He also presented actor Arvind Swami as the cast member, mentioning that he was ever-charming and was back with his suaveness along with gorgeous actor Eesha Rebba making her Malayalam debut.

Many of the fans took to Instagram and reacted to Arya, Arvind Swami and Konchako Boban’s first look from the movie. Many of them sent Vishu wishes to the actor while many others dropped in fire and heart symbols in the comments to depict how amazed they were to see the first look of the film. Some of the fans also stated that they were eagerly waiting for the release of the movie.



Arya’s movies

One of Arya’s movies, Teddy, was recently released on Hotstar that showcased an action-packed performance of the actor. Teddy’s reviews were all mixed with positive and average reactions from the audiences as well as the critics. Arya is now working on his movie Enemy with actors Vishal, Prakash Raj and Mamta Mohandas. One of the other upcoming Arya’s movies includes the sports drama, Sapatta Parambarai.

