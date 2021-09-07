As Mammootty Turns 70, Glimpse At Actor's Stunning Five Decade-long Acting Journey

Malayalam star Mammootty has worked for five decades in the film industry. The actor, who began his career with a small role in 1971, later became one of the most successful stars of South cinema. The actor is celebrating his 70th birthday today. Here's how a boy from a small village became a star in the film industry.

Hailing from a small village called Chandiroor in Kerala, Mammootty grew up to become one of the finest actors of Mollywood. The actor made his acting debut with Kamal Haasan's one of the favourite movies, Anubhavangal Paalichakal, in 1971. The actor had a seconds role without any dialogue and waited for another decade to get his first breakthrough. Dialogues came to Mammootty's way in 1973. He went on to play supporting roles in several films until he was cast as the lead in the 1979 film Devalokam. However, the film did not make it to the theatres and was scrapped much before its completion.'

Mammootty's early years in the industry

The Veteran actor's breakthrough

The 70-year-old's first film as a lead came out in 1980. As his journey in the industry took off, the actor did 150 films in a span of five years. He mostly played the protagonist who was a family man. In 1987, the actor's actual breakthrough came with the film New Delhi. Mammootty played the role of a victimised journalist who seeks revenge from corrupt political leaders. Since then, the actor has been at the top of his career. Celebrated directors still want to do films with him.

His accolades and works in neighbouring cinemas

Mammootty has also worked in neighbouring cinemas. In 1990, he made his Tamil debut with Mounam Sammadham. The actor also worked in Telugu, Kannada and Hindi cinema and won millions of hearts. The actor won three National Film Awards under the category Best Actor. He also has seven Kerala State Film Awards in his name. In 1998, the Government of India felicitated him with Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award, for his contribution to the film industry.

At 70, the veteran actor still has the charm and energy he had in the early years of his career. Mammootty still has films lined up for the coming years. He recently starred in The Priest and the political drama thriller One in 2021.

IMAGE: MAMMOOTTY'S FACEBOOK