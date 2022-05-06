Last Updated:

‘Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam’ Twitter Review: Fans Love Vishwak Sen's 'feel Good Drama'

The Telugu romantic-comedy film, Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam, has hit the theatres on Friday, May 6. Here's how netizens have reviewed the movie:

Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam

The Telugu-language romantic-comedy film, Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam, has hit the theatres on Friday, May 6. Directed by Vidyasagar Chinta, the movie features Vishwak Sen and Rukshar Dhillon in the lead roles. Bankrolled jointly by Bapineedu B and Sudheer Edara under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the music of the movie is produced by Jay Krish.

Within just hours of its premiere, Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam has created a buzz online, with many netizens sharing their reviews of the film. Here, we have curated what netizens had to say about the latest release.

Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam Twitter review:

A user hailed the Telugu film as a 'complete family entertainer' as he lauded the lead actor's performance in the film. The user wrote, "#AshokaVanamLoArjunaKalyanam is a complete family entertainer. @VishwakSenActor stole the show with his performance. @RuksharDhillon looks so beautiful onscreen. Scenes between #KadambariKiran garu and #GoparajuRamana garu were so hilarious. Do watch it #AVAK (sic)".

Another called it a 'simple and neat' movie. The netizen shared, "#AshokaVanamLoArjunaKalyanam has its heart at right place. Simple and neat film. Decent performance by @VishwakSenActor and @RuksharDhillon.Debutant #RitikaNayak impressed with her cute looks and performance. She is here to stay. Good writing and direction as well. Enjoyed it (sic)".

A Twitterati who appeared to be impressed with the writing of the movie, wrote, "Very nice feel good drama with solid writing. Superb performances from vishwak sen and ritika nayak. All the supporting actors did so well. I really hope this film does well at box office (sic)".

One more person praised it, "What a beautiful film… The writing is so perfect, the photography, performances are very refreshing…@VishwakSenActor was terrific in his role… Kudos to the entire team… Don’t miss this film… A classic family entertainer (sic)".

More about the plot of Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam

Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam depicted the life of middle-aged guy Arjun (played by Vishwak Sen) who is under tremendous family pressure to get married. He finds the right match in Madhavi (played by Rukshar Dhillon). However, trouble ensues when Arjun is forced to stay with Madhavi's family during the lockdown.

