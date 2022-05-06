‘Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam’ Twitter Review: Fans Love Vishwak Sen's 'feel Good Drama'

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/@Rajesh03333
The Telugu-language romantic-comedy film, Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam, has hit the theatres on Friday, May 6. Directed by Vidyasagar Chinta, the movie features Vishwak Sen and Rukshar Dhillon in the lead roles. Bankrolled jointly by Bapineedu B and Sudheer Edara under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the music of the movie is produced by Jay Krish.
Within just hours of its premiere, Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam has created a buzz online, with many netizens sharing their reviews of the film. Here, we have curated what netizens had to say about the latest release.
A user hailed the Telugu film as a 'complete family entertainer' as he lauded the lead actor's performance in the film. The user wrote, "#AshokaVanamLoArjunaKalyanam is a complete family entertainer. @VishwakSenActor stole the show with his performance. @RuksharDhillon looks so beautiful onscreen. Scenes between #KadambariKiran garu and #GoparajuRamana garu were so hilarious. Do watch it #AVAK (sic)".
Another called it a 'simple and neat' movie. The netizen shared, "#AshokaVanamLoArjunaKalyanam has its heart at right place. Simple and neat film. Decent performance by @VishwakSenActor and @RuksharDhillon.Debutant #RitikaNayak impressed with her cute looks and performance. She is here to stay. Good writing and direction as well. Enjoyed it (sic)".
A Twitterati who appeared to be impressed with the writing of the movie, wrote, "Very nice feel good drama with solid writing. Superb performances from vishwak sen and ritika nayak. All the supporting actors did so well. I really hope this film does well at box office (sic)".
One more person praised it, "What a beautiful film… The writing is so perfect, the photography, performances are very refreshing…@VishwakSenActor was terrific in his role… Kudos to the entire team… Don’t miss this film… A classic family entertainer (sic)".
#AshokaVanamLoArjunaKalyanam is a pleasant watch. An Easy one time stuff. Recommend it for its sensibilities and natural feel.— 🕉 𝔻𝕖𝕖𝕡𝕒𝕜 (@KodelaDeepak) May 6, 2022
#AshokaVanamLoArjunaKalyanam Review: #AVAK is a light-hearted, feel-good drama with plenty of fun moments. The story is feeble & weak, but the superb supporting cast & writing hold it together. Give it a try if you like a simple slice of life dramedy.— Ashok Gowda (@07AshokGowda) May 6, 2022
👌3.8/5🌟 @VishwakSenActor pic.twitter.com/0oLfOjSvEt
#AVAK - A Good Family entertainer @VishwakSenActor ACTOR vi anna nuv 🙏🙏— |K|itT|U| (@Neel_maniac) May 6, 2022
Script scene followed by emotional scene 👌👌
Inbuilt MASS ey ankunam CLASS lo kuda dummu dulpesavv 💥💥#AshokaVanamLoArjunaKalyanam pic.twitter.com/Dkj8uC2LsA
PURE FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT......MASS KA DAS ACTING VARE LEVEL.....#AshokaVanamLoArjunaKalyanam pic.twitter.com/QnOHcIa0I8— MARUTHI MAARI 💯 (@MARUTHIMAARI21) May 6, 2022
Personally, I'm very happy that #AshokaVanamLoArjunaKalyanam has been receiving so many great reviews. #VishwakSen was targeted recently and with this film & his acting capabilities he has made those people keep their mouth shut.— Rajesh KF (@Rajesh03333) May 6, 2022
Keep Up The Work @VishwakSenActor 🔥#AVAK pic.twitter.com/eckiov2MyI
#AshokaVanamLoArjunaKalyanam is a very good entertainer laced with emotions and is Vishwak’s best film. Quite a few character artists did extremely well and were given good roles. Second half lo drinking scene was ROFL. Movie would’ve gotten much better reach if released in June— sharat (@sherry1111111) May 6, 2022
Very nice feel good drama with solid writing. Superb performances from vishwak sen and ritika nayak. All the supporting actors did so well.— Tarun (@Taruneswar9) May 6, 2022
I really hope this film does well at box office.
3.5/5#AshokaVanamLoArjunaKalyanam pic.twitter.com/AKnE8B2HDh
Entertaining and fun filled first half 👍👍 much needed after series of serious films…. Kadambari kiran comedy 👍👍 #AshokaVanamLoArjunaKalyanam #AVAK @VishwakSenActor— Rakita (@Perthist_) May 6, 2022
My Review - 3/5— Rajesh KF (@Rajesh03333) May 6, 2022
Despite the shortcomings storywise, #AshokaVanamLoArjunaKalyanam manages to survive & provide the necessary fun. After back-to-back heavy-duty films, this is the movie if you are looking for some entertainment with expectations #ViswakSen @VishwakSenActor pic.twitter.com/RqpGAAmlJF
What a beautiful film… ❤️— Dhruv Sekhar (@directordhruv) May 6, 2022
The writing is so perfect, the photography, performances are very refreshing… @VishwakSenActor was terrific in his role… 🙌
Kudos to the entire team… Don’t miss this film… A classic family entertainer👏🏻👌#AshokaVanamLoArjunaKalyanam pic.twitter.com/5xXHIHCQfY
#AshokaVanamLoArjunaKalyanam has its heart at right place. Simple and neat film.Decent performance by @VishwakSenActor and @RuksharDhillon.Debutant #RitikaNayak impressed with her cute looks and performance.👌 She is here to stay. Good writing and direction as well.Enjoyed it.👍— Kodiyil Oruvan Gokul (@GMGokulOfficial) May 6, 2022
#AshokaVanamLoArjunaKalyanam is a complete family entertainer. @VishwakSenActor stole the show with his performance. @RuksharDhillon looks so beautiful onscreen. Scenes between #KadambariKiran garu and #GoparajuRamana garu were so hilarious. Do watch it #AVAK pic.twitter.com/HjhDYMTfk5— Nandamuri Fans Adda (@KrishnaNTR9999) May 6, 2022
Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam depicted the life of middle-aged guy Arjun (played by Vishwak Sen) who is under tremendous family pressure to get married. He finds the right match in Madhavi (played by Rukshar Dhillon). However, trouble ensues when Arjun is forced to stay with Madhavi's family during the lockdown.
