‘Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam’ Twitter Review: Fans Love Vishwak Sen's 'feel Good Drama'

The Telugu-language romantic-comedy film, Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam, has hit the theatres on Friday, May 6. Directed by Vidyasagar Chinta, the movie features Vishwak Sen and Rukshar Dhillon in the lead roles. Bankrolled jointly by Bapineedu B and Sudheer Edara under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the music of the movie is produced by Jay Krish.

Within just hours of its premiere, Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam has created a buzz online, with many netizens sharing their reviews of the film. Here, we have curated what netizens had to say about the latest release.

Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam Twitter review:

#AshokaVanamLoArjunaKalyanam is a pleasant watch. An Easy one time stuff. Recommend it for its sensibilities and natural feel. — 🕉 𝔻𝕖𝕖𝕡𝕒𝕜 (@KodelaDeepak) May 6, 2022

#AshokaVanamLoArjunaKalyanam Review: #AVAK is a light-hearted, feel-good drama with plenty of fun moments. The story is feeble & weak, but the superb supporting cast & writing hold it together. Give it a try if you like a simple slice of life dramedy.

👌3.8/5🌟 @VishwakSenActor pic.twitter.com/0oLfOjSvEt — Ashok Gowda (@07AshokGowda) May 6, 2022

#AVAK - A Good Family entertainer @VishwakSenActor ACTOR vi anna nuv 🙏🙏

Script scene followed by emotional scene 👌👌

Inbuilt MASS ey ankunam CLASS lo kuda dummu dulpesavv 💥💥#AshokaVanamLoArjunaKalyanam pic.twitter.com/Dkj8uC2LsA — |K|itT|U| (@Neel_maniac) May 6, 2022

PURE FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT......MASS KA DAS ACTING VARE LEVEL.....#AshokaVanamLoArjunaKalyanam pic.twitter.com/QnOHcIa0I8 — MARUTHI MAARI 💯 (@MARUTHIMAARI21) May 6, 2022

Personally, I'm very happy that #AshokaVanamLoArjunaKalyanam has been receiving so many great reviews. #VishwakSen was targeted recently and with this film & his acting capabilities he has made those people keep their mouth shut.



Keep Up The Work @VishwakSenActor 🔥#AVAK pic.twitter.com/eckiov2MyI — Rajesh KF (@Rajesh03333) May 6, 2022

#AshokaVanamLoArjunaKalyanam is a very good entertainer laced with emotions and is Vishwak’s best film. Quite a few character artists did extremely well and were given good roles. Second half lo drinking scene was ROFL. Movie would’ve gotten much better reach if released in June — sharat (@sherry1111111) May 6, 2022

Very nice feel good drama with solid writing. Superb performances from vishwak sen and ritika nayak. All the supporting actors did so well.

I really hope this film does well at box office.

3.5/5#AshokaVanamLoArjunaKalyanam pic.twitter.com/AKnE8B2HDh — Tarun (@Taruneswar9) May 6, 2022

Entertaining and fun filled first half 👍👍 much needed after series of serious films…. Kadambari kiran comedy 👍👍 #AshokaVanamLoArjunaKalyanam #AVAK @VishwakSenActor — Rakita (@Perthist_) May 6, 2022

My Review - 3/5

Despite the shortcomings storywise, #AshokaVanamLoArjunaKalyanam manages to survive & provide the necessary fun. After back-to-back heavy-duty films, this is the movie if you are looking for some entertainment with expectations #ViswakSen @VishwakSenActor pic.twitter.com/RqpGAAmlJF — Rajesh KF (@Rajesh03333) May 6, 2022

What a beautiful film… ❤️

The writing is so perfect, the photography, performances are very refreshing… @VishwakSenActor was terrific in his role… 🙌

Kudos to the entire team… Don’t miss this film… A classic family entertainer👏🏻👌#AshokaVanamLoArjunaKalyanam pic.twitter.com/5xXHIHCQfY — Dhruv Sekhar (@directordhruv) May 6, 2022

#AshokaVanamLoArjunaKalyanam has its heart at right place. Simple and neat film.Decent performance by @VishwakSenActor and @RuksharDhillon.Debutant #RitikaNayak impressed with her cute looks and performance.👌 She is here to stay. Good writing and direction as well.Enjoyed it.👍 — Kodiyil Oruvan Gokul (@GMGokulOfficial) May 6, 2022

#AshokaVanamLoArjunaKalyanam is a complete family entertainer. @VishwakSenActor stole the show with his performance. @RuksharDhillon looks so beautiful onscreen. Scenes between #KadambariKiran garu and #GoparajuRamana garu were so hilarious. Do watch it #AVAK pic.twitter.com/HjhDYMTfk5 — Nandamuri Fans Adda (@KrishnaNTR9999) May 6, 2022

More about the plot of Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam

Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam depicted the life of middle-aged guy Arjun (played by Vishwak Sen) who is under tremendous family pressure to get married. He finds the right match in Madhavi (played by Rukshar Dhillon). However, trouble ensues when Arjun is forced to stay with Madhavi's family during the lockdown.