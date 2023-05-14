Assam CM Praises 'The Kerala Story'; Says 'one Should Surely Watch The Film To See How...'

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, May 14 praised ‘The Kerala Story’ at ‘Hindu Ekta Yatra’ in Karimnagar and urged people to watch it once.

“One should surely watch the movie to see how our Hindu girls are being turned into terrorists. This truth has been exposed by the makers of the film. Our secular people keep stating that the movie is a lie, so secular brother and sister you come to Assam and I’ll show you the names of the girls who have been the suspects of love jihad,” said CM Sarma.

“Today our party is working towards love jihad. We are also working towards closing down madrassas in Assam,” Sarma added.

‘The Kerala Story’ which sparked major controversy upon its release has notably been accused of spreading hatred and violence against a particular community.

Assam CM’s Karimnagar visit

The Assam Chief Minister arrived in Telangana’s Karimnagar on Sunday, May 14, afternoon. The BJP leader was received by party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

While further addressing the rally, CM Sarma said: “Diesel in Assam is cheaper than in Telangana.”

“The Telangana government is exploiting people,” Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said at the “Hindu Ekta Yatra” in Karimnagar.

It is pertinent to note that the Telangana legislative assembly election is likely to be held in November 2023.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar further called to teach a lesson to the anti-Hindu forces in Telangana. He said that Hindu Ekta Yatra is being organised for that reason. “Without Hinduism, the country would have become Pakistan,” said Sarma, adding that he will bring the entire Hindutva atmosphere to Telangana.