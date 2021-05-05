Atharvaa Murali Tests Negative For COVID-19, Says 'I'm Grateful To Be Coming Out Of This'

After Pawan Kalyan, Nivetha Thomas, and Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas, Tamil actor Atharvaa Murali is the latest celebrity who has recovered from COVID-19. On Tuesday, the 31-year-old actor took to his Instagram handle to inform the same to his fans and followers. Announcing the news, Atharvaa added in the statement, shared on his Instagram feed, that he has "tested negative for Covid-19".

He further extended his gratitude towards his fans and well-wishers. "I'm grateful to be coming out of this feeling fine, I know that's not the case for everyone. My thoughts & prayers go out to everyone affected by this virus", read an excerpt of his statement. Within a couple of hours, the post received an overwhelming response as the actor's fans flooded the comments section with red-heart and praying hands emoticons.

Atharvaa Murali tests COVID-19 negative:

On April 17, Atharvaa Murali, son of late veteran actor Murali, had announced that he contracted the virus. In his statement for the same, he informed his 1.7M Insta fam that he had mild symptoms and was home-quarantined. He was hopeful to make recovery soon and get back in "action". His statement read "After having mild symptoms, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I'm currently quarantined at home taking all the necessary precautions. Hope to make a full recovery and be back in action soon. (sic)."

More about Atharvaa Murali's movies

Atharvaa Murali made his debut in Tamil cinema as the hero in the 2010 film Baana Kaathadi. After his debut, the actor played crucial characters in a handful of films, including Paradesi, Eeti, Kanithan. However, he rose to fame after his role as Nayanthara’s brother in Imaikkaa Nodigal.

On the professional front, the actor is currently waiting for his upcoming release, Thalli Pogathey. The film is said to be the official Tamil remake of the Tollywood film Ninnu Kori. Apart from the upcoming rom-com, Atharvaa has a huge line up of films including Kuruthi Aattam, Othaikku Othai and Rukkumani Vandi Varudhu. Before testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the actor completed his portions for the film with Sam Anton in Hyderabad.

