Babushaan Mohanty & Wife Trupti Welcome Their Firstborn, Share Picture Of Their Child

Actor Babushaan Mohanty and his wife have been blessed with a baby boy. The superstar shared the news online through an Instagram post where he posted the picture of his newborn. Further on, the actor sought the blessings of his well-wishers as he posted the picture of the child and wrote a heartfelt caption expressing his joy upon becoming a father.

Babushaan Mohanty welcomes baby boy

Babushaan Mohanty and his wife became parents close to several years after their marriage, according to Orissa Post. The couple had been married for a while and welcomed the baby boy on Tuesday. Babushaan Mohanty posted a picture of the child and himself on Instagram as he expressed his joy upon embracing fatherhood. The actor posted an adorable image of himself with the child in the main focus. He then went on to write an adorable caption, in which he expressed his joy of having the child in his life. Babushaan wrote that their little angel arrived and thus he wishes to share the joy with everyone. The actor further wrote that he seeks the blessings of everyone for his child and thus gave regards on behalf of his wife as well.

Fans seemed delighted by this post and congratulated the actor on becoming a father. They wrote several comments wishing the child well and complimenting the actor. They wished him and his wife well in the comments. A number of prominent personalities also commented on the post wishing the best for Babushaan Mohanty and his wife. Fans posted a number of emojis as they seemed extremely jubilant with the arrival of the actor's newborn child. Babushaan Mohanty's colleagues from the film industry also complimented him on the birth of the child.

On the work front, the actor will be seen next in the film Bidyaran. The actor will be seen opposite Sivani Sangita. The shooting for the film has been pushed ahead several times due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. However, the actor has been busy with the developments of the film. The makers of the film have only yet released a poster of the film leading fans to eagerly wait for the film's final release.

SOURCE: Babushaan Mohanty Instagram

