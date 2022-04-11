'Beast' First Review: Critic Heaps Praise On Thalapathy Vijay's 'clap Worthy' Performance

'Thalapathy' Vijay and Pooja Hegde are currently gearing up for the release of their much-awaited film Beast. The movie is one of the most awaited films of 2022 and fans' excitement to watch Vijay back on screen after over a year is skyrocketing.

Ahead of the film's release, the makers have already treated fans with its trailer and a few chart bursting songs. The action-packed trailer also piqued fans' interest in the upcoming release. While the movie is just a few days away from its release, it has already received its first review, which claims the film is going to be nothing but enthralling.

Beast is all set for its worldwide release in just two days and fans have already begun booking tickets. While fans are eager to watch the movie, an early review of the Vijay starrer is already out. UAE-based critic Umair Sandhu recently penned his review and mentioned the film is a "slick action thriller". He also lauded Vijay for his performance and called it "clap worthy".

Taking to his Instagram, the critic wrote, "Beast Review from Overseas Censor Board! Vijay has done an incredibly good job in Beast. He's razor sharp and there's never a dull moment whenever he's on screen. He Stole the Show. We say, hey people, don't think, just go for BEAST. Cinema at its very best!"

"Beast is a slick action-thriller that keeps you engrossed, enthralled and captivated all through, thanks to its fascinating premise and a watertight, razor-sharp screenplay. Go for it! Vijay Performance is SHOCKING & CLAP Worthy," he added.

Beast release date and trailer

The makers of the upcoming movie released its intriguing trailer on April 2, which has already got fans excited. The short clip saw Vijay take on a fierce and powerful role of an officer who aims to save a group of innocent people held hostage in a mall. He takes up goons in the highjacked mall and is referred to as a 'beast'.

The trailer also reveals a short glimpse of the film's leading lady Pooja Hegde. However, not much about her role was revealed. The movie's song Arabic Kuthu is already topping the playlist of movie buffs and also became a social media trend soon after its release. Beast is scheduled to come out on April 13.

Image: Twitter/@sunpictures