Beast Second Look: Keerthy Suresh Gushes Over The Movie Poster 'Beast Going To Be A Feast'

Rang De actress Keerthy Suresh was all praises for the South Indian superstar Vijay Thalapthy's new Tamil film titled 'Beast'. The poster came as a surprise to all the fans as it was dropped on the actor's birthday but the saga did not stop there as Beast second look was also unveiled by the makers. Check out Keerthy swooning over the new poster and fans' reaction to it.

Keerthy Suresh shared Thalapathy 65 first look

Taking to her Instagram, the young actress shared Thalapathy 65 first look titled 'Beast' on the eve of the actor's birthday. In the dark-themed poster, the actor can be seen wielding a gun against a smokey background. The actress gushed over the poster and remarked that she was going to enjoy the movie. She wrote, '#Beast is going to be one of a feast to every fan including me! ❤️🤗'.

Netizens' reaction to Keerthy Suresh's Instagram post

Fans in the comment section shared the actress's sentiments over the poster as it was flooded with heart and fire emojis. As the poster was released on Vijay Thalapathy's birthday, all his fans wished the actor under the post. Some fans praised the poster and expressed their anticipation for the movie.

Pic Credit: Keerthy Suresh's Instagram

Beast second look

It was one treat after another for all Thalapathy fans as Sun Pictures dropped another poster of the actor's upcoming Tamil movie titled Beast. In this poster, the actor can be seen loading a revolver against a backdrop of a helicopter. Wishing the actor on his birthday the Sun Pictures wrote in the caption, 'Wishing the #BEAST of Kollywood #ThalapathyVijay a very Happy Birthday!

Here is #BeastSecondLook!'.

Thalapathy 65 release date

Marking the 47-year-old's 65th movie, Beast also described as Thalapathy 65's release dates have yet to be announced by the officials. However, fans suspect the movie will be released on Pongal this year, following the pattern of the release of Vijay's last movie. Claimed to be seen in a whole new avatar, the actor will be playing the role of a special agent. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Yogi Babu, and Shine Tom Chacko.

IMAGE- KEERTHY SURESH & SUN PICTURES' INSTAGRAM

