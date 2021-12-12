'Beast': Thalapathy Vijay Wraps Up Shoot Of Upcoming Film With Special Picture; See Here

Sun pictures, on Saturday, tweeted a picture of Vijay giving director Nelson Dilipkumar a hug on the sets of Beast, Vijay's next release. With this, the team announced a wrap for the shooting of the film. The film also stars Pooja Hedge alongside Thalapathy Vijay, both of whom will be seen in lead roles.

The production house team also mentioned the special moment along with a picture, via its Twitter account. "Here’s a special moment from Thalapathy @actorvijay’s last day of shoot for #Beast with director @Nelsondilpkumar (sic)."

Beast gets positive response after release of film's 1st poster

Directed by Selvaraghavan, Beast also stars Yogi Babu, John Vijay, and many more. And it is Vijay's second franchise after Sarkar, under the same banner Sun pictures. People have high hopes from the film Beast as Sarkar performed very well at the box office. Beast is an action-thriller film that had most of its shoot schedules in parts of Delhi, Chennai and Georgia. There is a hype going around that after Master, this is going to be Vijay's massive strike at the box office. Beast took off on a high note as the film's first poster that Vijay tweeted on his birthday, was declared to be the most 'Liked and Retweeted poster' this year by Twitter India.

Pooja Hegde who is playing the main lead in the film opposite Vijay, wrapped up shoot earlier and shared a video via her Twitter account. The actor shared her experience about the film and the amazing time that she had shooting on the sets of the film. She says in the video that it’s been great time and opportunity for her to be working for the massive film "Beast". She further said that it was an absolute pleasure for her to be on the set as all the cast and crew laughed so much while making the film. Hegde added that she hopes that the audience would also equally enjoy and get entertained when they watch the film, just like how the actors enjoyed making the film. Lastly, she concludes by saying, "In typical Nelson style and Vijay sir’s style, this film is going to be absolute entertainment. It has just been great to be on the set because everyone is so lively, and is such a character that it honestly felt like a vacation while we were shooting the film. Sadly today is my last for Beast. It is a shoot wrap for my portion. See you in the theatres.”

Going by the response that has been coming in after Vijay's Sarkar, the audience has high expectations about the upcoming flick. Well, we can only wait and watch to see if the movie would live up to the expectations of fans.

Image: Twitter/@sunpictures