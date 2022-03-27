'Beast': Vijay Looks Ferocious As He Wields Gun In New Still; Fans Call It 'fire'

It was just weeks ago when the makers of Beast announced the release date of the upcoming actioner leaving fans rejoiced. Now, the creators are leaving no stone unturned to brace audiences for its premiere. Speaking of which, on Sunday, March 27, the production house of the film, revealed an unseen still of the lead actor Vijay and fans can't keep calm.

Vijay unleashes his fierceness in Beast unseen still

In the photo, Vijay looks ferocious as he wields a gun in the new intense poster. He appears to be aiming at his protagonist in the captivating still as he dons a black sweater. Although the photo doesn't reveal the face of the villain, it gives a hint that the upcoming movie is going to be filled with action-packed sequences, with Vijay unleashing his wrath at the culprits in absolute 'Beast' mode. Take a look at the new still below:

Netizens call it 'fire'

As soon as the new photo surfaced online, it went viral in no time. Excited fans began enquiring when the makers will release the trailer of the film, leaving many even impressed with the rage in his eyes that the photo depicts. A user wrote, "Only an actor of @Actorvijay sir's stature can do #Beast . I did not make any changes to the script for him. it's a trailer-made film for Vijay sir," another said, "Look at Anna's eyes". Check out the reactions here:

" Only an actor of @Actorvijay sir's stature can do #Beast . I did not make any changes to the script for him. it's a trailer-made film for Vijay sir "- @Nelsondilpkumar 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/1E1c8X8nMW — barath (@barath24seven) March 27, 2022

Beast release date

Apart from Vijay, the movie stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role. While Beast will mark Vijay's 65th movie in the industry, it will also be Pooja Hegde's first Tamil film in nine years. On March 22, the production house of Beast broke the exciting news of its release date online with fans. The much-awaited film will get its theatrical release on April 13, 2022, and fans can't wait to see the fan-favourite duo on the big screen.

Beast to clash with KGF 2

Directed by Prashant Neel, Yash starrer KGF 2 is all set to hit the cinema houses just one day after the premiere of Beast. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

Image: Instagram/@sunpictures