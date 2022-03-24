Bengali Actor Abhishek Chatterjee Passes Away At 58; WB CM Mamata Banerjee Mourns Demise

Bengali actor Abhishek Chatterjee passed away on Thursday, March 24, after suffering a massive cardiac arrest, his family members said. According to a PTI report, the 58-year-old actor complained of 'uneasiness in the stomach' on Wednesday during his shoot for a non-fiction show and was later administered saline at his residence on Prince Anwar Shah Road, the family revealed.

His death is being condoled by many eminent personalities across the nation, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The Bengal CM took to Twitter as she expressed grief about his demise, quipping that Abhishek was a 'talented and versatile' actor. Abhishek Chatterjee is survived by his wife and a daughter.

'We shall miss him': Mamata on Abhishek Chatterjee;s demise

Chatterjee, who made his debut in the entertainment industry with Tarun Majumder's Bengali film Pathbhola, has starred in several hit projects like Rituparno Ghosh's Dahan and Bariwali as well as Majumder's Alo. Mourning his demise, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote, "Sad to know of the untimely demise of our young actor Abhishek Chatterjee. Abhishek was talented and versatile in his performances, and we shall miss him. It is a great loss for TV serials and our film industry. My condolences to his family and friends."

Sad to know of the untimely demise of our young actor Abhishek Chatterjee . Abhishek was talented and versatile in his performances, and we shall miss him. It is a great loss for TV serials and our film industry. My condolences to his family and friends. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 24, 2022

Rituparna Sengupta, who starred alongside Chatterjee in projects like Sujansakhi, Lathi, Sankha Sidurer Dibbi, also mourned the 'beloved' actors demise. She posted a tweet that read, "Deeply saddened by the demise of our beloved actor Abhishek Chatterjee... He will be remembered for his immense contribution in Bengali cinema... Have some of my most significant films and greatest hits with him... May his soul rest in peace."

Deeply saddened by the demise of our beloved actor Abhishek Chatterjee... He will be remembered for his immense contribution in Bengali cinema... Have some of my most significant films and greatest hits with him... May his soul rest in peace.... 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/1is3cwd5iW — Rituparna Sengupta (@RituparnaSpeaks) March 24, 2022

Born in April 1964, Abhishek finished his secondary schooling at the Baranagore Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama High School, post which he enrolled in Seth Anandram Jaipuria College of the University of Calcutta.

(Image: @Priyagunpandey/Twitter)