Bengali Short Film 'Boitorini' Starring Soumitra Chatterjee Released On YouTube

A Bengali short film Boitorini starring legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee has been released on Youtube and OTT platform.

The film directed by Anindya Dutta was released on Tuesday on a digital platform to commemorate the 86th birthday of Chatterjee.

The main lead of Boitorini is played by the late thespian. Beside getting released on youtube at the dedicated IP of a production house where people can see the 29-minute film, it is also being streamed at an OTT.

The story revolves around the life of widower Sougata Roychoudhury (played by Soumitra Chatterjee), an eminent poet who is being honoured by a literary society to have a serene holiday at Kusumpur forest, the director said.

"For widower Sougata, this is also an escapade from the estranged family of his careerist son and as he traverses the journey, a question storms his mind where does man escape after all? He tries to find the answer in all that he could achieve in life. As a mysterious village girl appears before him suddenly, he realises that there is a river that flows in between to separate life from death. None can escape from the suddenness of crossing it at the end," Dutta said.

About Soumitra Chatterjee

The Dadasaheb Phalke award-winning actor had a lion's share in the unprecedented contribution to the world of art and cinema. He was a multi-talented artist, performing numerous positions as a script artist, playwright, theatre actor, author, and literary composer. Chatterjee was famous for his remarkable role in Satyajit Ray's Apu trilogy, Apur Sansar. The legendary star, however, played memorable roles in other films that earned him heaps praise from fans and movie buffs. He shared great chemistry with legendary producer-director Satyajit Ray, who starred Chatterjee in 14 of his films. The late actor appeared in over 200 movies, most of which were filmed in black and white.

Soumitra Chatterjee passes away

Soumitra Chatterjee breathed his last at a private hospital in Kolkata on November 15, 2020. He had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and hospitalised since October 6. Despite recovering from the disease, his health kept fluctuating, and finally succumbed to multi-organ failure.

(With PTI inputs)

