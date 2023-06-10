Bhagavanth Kesari Teaser: Nandamuri Balakrishna Is A 'stubborn' Man In This Actioner

On the occasion of Nandamuri Balakrishna's birthday, the makers of his upcoming film Bhagavanth Kesari released the teaser of the film. In a unique attempt, the makers released the teaser in over 108 theaters across the globe. Balakrishna, according to the teaser, will be playing the titular character Bhagavanth Kesari.

The film's teaser, which is over a minute long, begins with NBK explaining the difference between arrogance of a ruler and a stubborn person. Arjun Rampal plays the ruler or villain in the film, meanwhile, Balakrishna is shown as a stubborn person. The actor also introduces himself as a son of the jungle named Nelakonda Bhagavanth Kesari. “Ee Peru Shaana Yellu Yaaduntadi (You’ll remember this name for a very long time),” he utters.

(NBK as Bhagavantha Kesari | Image: Screengrab from trailer)

While the entire teaser throws a lot of punchlines and action sequences, it ends on a slightly lighter note. At the end, NBK can be seen sharing a fun moment in a running bus, when a text reads, "Happy Birthday NBK." The actor holds a bat and plays it like a guitar while his co-passengers cheer for him.

What do we think about the teaser?

(NBK from Bhagavanth Kesari song sequence | Image: Screengrab from trailer)

The teaser gives a classic Nandamuri Balakrishna film vibe, where he is mostly portrayed as a one-man army. Which most of his films mostly do. With lots of punchlines and action, the film clearly states it's made for the mass. Irrespective of his age, the actor always portrays the role of a simple man, with simple life yet lots of action and daring chores.

(Arjun Rampal to play villain in NBK's film | Image: Screengrab from trailer)

Though the teaser introduced the two main characters from the film, it didn't give away the plot. Nothing on the rivalry between NBK and Arjun Rampal. Nothing on why and how they cross each other's path in this story. Rampal, known for quite a few villainous roles in Bollywood, is once again ready to show his bad side in this highly-anticipated South film.

Although Kajal Aggarwal is the main lead, she wasn't shown in the film's teaser. Actor Sreeleea also has an important role to play in the film. Her character too has been kept underwraps.

The team behind Bhagavanth Kesari

(A scene from Bhagavanth Kesari | Image: Screengrab from trailer)

Bhagavanth Kesari is helmed by filmmaker Anil Ravipudi. The film starring NBK in the lead is produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi. S Thaman will be giving the music for the film. The shoot of Bhagavanth Kesari is currently taking place in Hyderabad. The makers are yet to reveal actors Kajal Aggarwal and Sreeleela's characters. The film is set to release on Vijaydashmi this year.