'Bheemla Nayak' First Look: Power Star Pawan Kalyan Fights Goons In Action-packed Teaser

Power Star Pawan Kalyan was last seen in the film Vakeel Saab. While the film was much loved by the actor's fans, he is set to treat them with yet another action-packed movie. His much-anticipated Telugu remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyam has been finally titled, Bheemla Nayak. The makers of the film recently dropped the first look of Power Star Pawan Kalyan. The film also cast Rana Daggubatti as Kalyan's co-lead.

Bheemla Nayak First Look and release date

The makers of Bheemla Nayak recently dropped the first look of Power Star Pawan Kalyan from the film. The first look saw Pawan Kalyan's fight sequence in South Indian attire. The teaser began with Pawan Kalyan as Bheemla Nayak in a fight sequence. He was seen calling out someone while tieing his Dhoti. He then moves towards a house and beats a goon. Director Harish Shankar took to his Twitter handle to announce the release of the teaser. He wrote, "And …… the wait is over ….. Here it is guys …….." The teaser also announced Bheemla Nayak release date. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 12, 2022. The film's song will be released in the first week of September.

Role of Rana Daggubatti and Pawan Kalyan in Bheemla Nayak

Bheemla Nayak is the Telugu remake of the hit Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The Malayalam film starred Biju Menon as Ayappan Nair, a police officer, and Prithviraj Sukumaran as retired army Havaldar Koshy. The plot of the film revolved around its two leads, whose egos clash as they eventually reside in the same village. The film's first look teased Rana Daggubatti's character. The actor will play the role of the retired army Havaldar Daniel Shekhar (Koshy). On the other hand, Pawan Kalyan will essay the role of police officer Bheemla Nayak (Ayyapan Nair).

Earlier in July, the production company Sithara Entertainment dropped the first look of Pawan Kalyan's character in Bheemla Nayak. The actor was seen in police uniform as he posed with his back facing the camera. The company shared the photo as the actor resumed shooting for the film in Hyderabad. The tweet read, "#BheemlaNayak is back on duty @SitharaEnts #ProductionNo12 shoot resumes today with all the safety precautions!."

IMAGE: SITHARA ENTERTAINMENTS' TWITTER

