Bhojpuri Actor Anupama Pathak Dies By Suicide In Mumbai; Her Last 10-min Video Goes Viral

Bhojpuri actor Anupama Pathak died by suicide in Mumbai at the age of 40, reports suggest. The actor was allegedly found hanging in her house on August 2. Anupama hailed from Bihar's Purnea district.

According to the reports, a suicide note was found where she cited two reasons — one, financial, wherein she spoke about investing some money on a friend's request but didn't receive upon maturity. Two, she names a person called Manisha Jha who took her two-wheeler during the lockdown and refused to return. More details are awaited as we write this.

A 10-min video on her Facebook account (unverified) has gone viral since the news of her suicide broke. She talks about 'trust issues, feeling suicidal, and cheating' in the video. She said, "If you confide to someone that you are going through some problems and feel suicidal, that person, no matter how good a friend he or she is, will immediately ask you to keep them away from your problems so that they don't get into trouble after you die. Also, people will make fun of you and disrespect you in front of others. So never share your problems with anyone and never consider anyone your friend. Be the person whom everybody can trust but never trust anyone. I have learned this in my life. People are very selfish and don't care for others."

Note: More details are awaited in the case as we write this story.

