Bhojpuri Actress Akanksha Dubey Found Dead In Varanasi; Police Suspect Suicide

Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey was found dead at a hotel in Varanasi. According to ANI, the actress died by suicide. She was 25 years old.

According to reports, Akanksha was found hanging in her hotel room in Varanasi's Sarnath. She was shooting for a film at the location. Police have informed her family of the incident. More details awaited.

Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey dies allegedly by suicide at a hotel in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Details awaited.



(Pic: Akanksha Dubey's Instagram account) pic.twitter.com/Abw2oGkG7H — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2023

About Akanksha Dubey

Akanksa Dubey was born in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur on October 21, 1997. The actress began her career on TikTok, where she often posted her dancing and acting videos. Hours before her untimely death, Akanksha posted a video on her Instagram. In the video, the actor can be seen belly dancing to a Bhojpuri song.

In February, the actor made headlines for making her relationship Instagram official. She posted a set of pictures with actor-singer Samar Singh on Valentine's Day.

