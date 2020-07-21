Bhojpuri Actress Monalisa Recreates Her 'favourite Song' 'Ghar More Pardesiya'; Watch

Bhojpuri actor Antara Biswas, popularly known as Monalisa recently took to her Instagram to share a dancing video of her. The actor is seen dancing on the song Ghar More Pardesiya. In the video, Monalisa is seen dancing in her living room wearing a beautiful yellow salwar-suit with pink dupatta.

Monalisa is seen acing at her dancing skills and also flaunting her foot-work. The close to 2-minute video is a treat for Monalisa’s fans. They also praised and complimented her in the comments section by dropping several heart and fire emoticons. Monalisa posted the video with the caption, "GHAR MORE PARDESIYA... Featuring Monalisa, Guys, sharing a clip of me dancing to my favourite song! Hope you like it! #gharmorepardesiya #justtried #love #dancing 🎥: @vikrant8235 thanks @heenaalad”

Monalisa addresses live-in relationship rumours

In the recent past, several reports had been doing the rounds that Bigg Boss 10 fame Monalisa had been in a live-in relationship for six years with another man. In a recent interview with a daily, the actor broke her silence about the same and also revealed that she is very upset with these rumours. She even questioned how can any media write such personal things without even asking for consent.

Monalisa also revealed that it was her husband, Vikrant Rajpoot who saw the news first before showing it to her. She added that they started laughing about it when they saw the headlines. The Bigg Boss star also pointed out how she and her husband, Vikrant Rajpoot have an understanding between each other. However, she quickly added that if a couple does not have that between them then such news can break their relationship. Monalisa also went on to add that even her family knew she met her husband, Vikrant Rajpoot in 2008 on the sets of Dulha Albela and have been together since then. She also went on to challenge the publication in question to bring the person before her.

While Monalisa was in the Bigg Boss house, several pictures of her with an older man named Madan started circulating on the internet. Many rumours also mentioned that she was married to him. Monalisa stated she has always been transparent about her personal and professional life. She also added that once this news came out, it was a very stressful period for her.

