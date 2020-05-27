Bijay Mohanty Hospitalised After Suffering Cardiac Arrest, Wife Says 'He Is Better Now'

In a shocking state of events, veteran Odia film actor Bijay Mohanty has been hospitalised after suffering a cardiac arrest on Tuesday. As per reports, Bijay Mohanty had gone to Hyderabad to visit his daughter last month and was hospitalised in a private hospital in the city after he complained of some erratic chest pains on May 26.

As per a report published by a leading news daily, Bijay Mohanty’s wife Tandra Ray mentioned that the 70-year-old Odia cinema veteran suffered the cardiac arrest when he visited the hospital for normal health check-up. Adding to the same, Tandra Ray mentioned that Bijay Mohanty was placed in the ICU; however, his condition is now relatively better now.

Also Read | Pak Registers 1,446 New Coronavirus Cases; Total Count Crosses 59,000-mark

Also Read | Tougher For Bowlers To Find Rhythm Post Coronavirus-forced Lockdown: Brett Lee

Bijay Mohanty's ork

Bijay Mohanty started his career in the Odia film industry with the film Chilika Tire in the year 1977, for which the actor won the National Award. In the initial years of his career, Bijay Mohanty was mostly seen in negative roles in movies like Naga Phasa, Samay Bada Balaban, Danda Balunga, Sahari Bagha, Chaka Bhaunri, and Chaka Akhi Sabu Dekhuchi.

However, Bijay Mohanty became a household name after the success of his much-loved film Arati. The actor went on to deliver blockbusters like Mamata Mage Mula, Aei Aama Sansara, Aama Ghara Aama Sansara, Ki Heba Sua Posile, Bhisma Pratigya, Bhai Hela Bhagari, Suna Panjuri, Laxman Rekha, Rakhi Bhijigala Akhi Luhare and I Love My India. Later, Bijay Mohanty also directed the much-acclaimed movie, Bhuli Huena.

Also Read | LA's Largest Drive-through Coronavirus Testing Site Opens At Dodger Stadium

Also Read | Pak Registers 1,446 New Coronavirus Cases; Total Count Crosses 59,000-mark

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.