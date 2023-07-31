Bro Box Office Collection Day 3: Pawan Kalyan Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark Worldwide

Bro has emerged as the latest hit from the Telugu film industry. The incredible pairing of Pawan Kalyan and his nephew Sai Dharam Tej has managed to pull massive crowds to the cinema halls. Previously, the film was pegged to open in the range of Rs 11-15 crores in India. However, it defied expectations and grossed Rs 30 crores on its opening day.

3 things you need to know

Bro is Pawan Kalyan and his nephew Sai Dharam Tej's first film together.

It is a remake of the 2021 Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham.

Director Samuthirakani has directed both Bro and Vinodhaya Sitham.

Bro emerges as real money-spinner

The new Teluge flick, which started off with a whopping Rs 30 crore at the Indian box office, brought in roughly Rs 16 crore on Sunday, as per Sacnilk. Coupled with its day 2 collection of Rs 17.05 crore, the film’s opening weekend collection totals to Rs 63.1 crore, making it one of the biggest releases of the year.

(Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej in a poster for Bro | Image: BroTheAvatar/Twitter)

Another feather in Pawan Kalyan’s crown

Moreover, according to a recent tweet by trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, Bro has zoomed past the Rs 100 crore mark on the global level. He detailed that this is the sixth title from Pawan Kalyan to have achieved this feat and the third consecutive title to do so.

(Manobala Vijayabalan's tweet about Bro | Image: Twitter)

Pawan Kalyan’s Gabbar Singh (2012), Attarintiki Daredi (2013), Katamarayudu (2017), Vakeel Saab (2021), and Bheemla Nayak (2022) have achieved this number thus far. Meanwhile, Bro is Sai Dharam Tej's second hit after Virupaksha. The film, where he was seen alongside actress Samyukta Menon, crossed Rs 100 crore at the box office.