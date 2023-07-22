Bro Trailer: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej Starrer Promises To Be A Fun Ride

Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej will be seen together in Bro, one of the biggest Telugu films of the year. On Saturday, July 22, the makers unveiled the trailer of the movie. This comes six days prior to the film’s release. Bro is a remake of Vinodhaya Sitham (2021), starring Samuthirakani and Thambi Ramaiah.

3 things you need to know

Bro is written by Trivikram Srinivas.

The film also stars Priya Prakash Varrier, Ketika Sharma and Brahmanandam in pivotal roles.

Urvashi Rautela has a cameo in the song My Dear Markandeya.

Step inside the life of Sai Dharam Tej aka Mark

The trailer opens with Pawan Kalyan's voice-over introducing Sai Dharam Tej's character Markandeyulu aka Mark. He is shown as an extremely busy person. He is the owner of a factory. Mark soon meets with a car accident and finds himself face to face with Time God (played by Pawan Kalyan). On realising this, Mark requests him to give him some time to spend with his family. Pawan Kalyan's comic timing, screen presence and body language add to the fantasy-comedy drama.

In the next few frames, Mark can be seen with his sister, played by Priya Prakash Varrier. The trailer also offers glimpses of some power-packed action sequences and romantic scenes. Ketika Sharma plays the Supreme star’s love interest in the film.

Sai Dharam Tej opened up on Trivikram's Involvement

It was rumoured that Trivikram Srinivas made Pawan Kalyan do several retakes for Bro. During the promotions, Sai Dharam revealed that Trivikram hadn't visited the sets of Bro throughout the filming. The actor added Trivikram was only involved with the "creative side".

When will Bro release?

Produced under People Media Factory and Zee Studios, Bro will hit the theatres on July 28. The film will clash at the box office with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.