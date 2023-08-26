Buchi Babu Sana Promises Ram Charan Starrer RC 16 Will Be 'raw, Rustic': Not Just A...

Buchi Babu Sana’s debut film Uppena won the National Film Award for Best Telugu Film. Now, the director will be working on his next project with pan-India star Ram Charan. In a recent media interaction, Buchi Babu shared some details about the much-anticipated film, tentatively titled RC 16.

3 things you need to know

Ram Charan is currently busy with the shooting of Game Changer with Kiara Advani.

He will start working on RC 16 after completing work on Shankar's directorial.

RC 16 after completing work on Shankar's directorial. RC 16 is an intense sports drama.

Buchi Babu Sana says RC 16 will be a massive hit

In a media interaction, Buchi Babu stated that he has been working on RC 16 for the past four years and that the script has turned out to be fairly nice. He predicted that the movie would turn out to be a box office hit. The director remarked that RC 16 is going to be a multi-genre production with content that would exceed viewers' expectations.

(Ram Charan with Buchi Babu Sana | Image: X)

Buchi Babu said, “This is not just a sports backdrop film, this is a raw and rustic movie that will be more than all the expectations.” The filmmaker was pleased with the support he was getting from the producers to make this movie. He confirmed that AR Rahman will compose the music for it. The actors and crew of RC 16 aim to begin filming on the occasion of Makar Sankranti in January 2024. The film's heroine has not been finalised yet.

First look of RC 16

Ram Charan’s first look from RC 16 was unveiled on the occasion of his birthday in March. It featured a painted image of the actor's face with his signature beard and slicked-back hair. The earthy tones in red and brown chosen for the largely monochromatic poster added an air of mystery to the look.

(Ram Charan's first look from RC 16 | Image: X)

Interestingly, Buchi Babu Sana has worked with Ram Charan earlier as well. The former was an assistant director in Ram Charan's 2018 film Rangasthalam.