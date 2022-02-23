Case Registered Against Mahesh Manjrekar For Objectionable Portrayal Of Children In Movie

A Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court has directed the police to probe a complaint against filmmaker and actor Mahesh Manjrekar for allegedly portraying children in an objectionable manner in his latest Marathi film, Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha.

According to sources, a case has been registered against the actor-director under IPC Sections 292, 34, POCSO Section 14 and IT Act Sections 67, 67B.

Case registered against Mahesh Manjrekar

Earlier, complainant Seema Deshpande, president of Bharatiya Stree Shakti, an NGO which works for women's empowerment, had alleged that the film depicts sexual activities between minors and their aunt and has violence involving children. Deshpande alleged that the dialogues in the film are vulgar.

The complainant stated that in the film, several minor boys indulge in sexual acts with a married woman who happens to be their aunt. This falls under Section 13 of the POCSO Act (Use of Child for pornographic purposes). She also alleged that the actors portraying the role are minors, too. Initially, the NGO approached the Mahim police and cyber police, demanding registration of an FIR. However, after they failed to take cognizance, Deshpande moved a plea before the POCSO court.

Additional sessions judge NS Shaikh, later order Mahim police, Maharashtra, to carry out investigations against Manjrekar and others as per Section 156 (3) of the CrPC that entails magistrates empowered under Section 190 to order an investigation by police.

Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha is based on a story by the late Jayant Pawar. It features Prem Dharmadhikari, Chhaya Kadam, Shashank Shende and Kashmera Shah. The plot of the film centres around two teenage boys who grow up facing deprivation and brutality by society and become hardcore criminals.

(Image: PTI)