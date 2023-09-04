Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut Says She Had Swollen Throat, Fever After Dubbing For Film

Kangana Ranaut is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Chandramukhi 2. On Sunday, the trailer of the film was released. At the trailer launch event in Chennai, the Manikarnika actress opened up about the challenges she faced while shooting for the film and afterward during the dubbing session.

3 things you need to know

Chandramukhi 2 is the sequel to the 2005 film Chandramukhi.

The upcoming Tamil film will feature Raghava Lawrence, who has replaced Rajinikanth.

The film will hit theatres on September 15.

'I felt sick after dubbing for Chandramukhi 2'

At the event, Kangana Ranaut shared that she was required to shout and scream at the "top of her lungs" for playing the titular character. She said that felt sick and had a fever after dubbing for the film's Hindi version. She also shared that her throat was swollen.

(A still of Kangana Ranaut from Chandramukhi 2 | Image: X)

"I was dubbing for the Hindi version and this whole screaming and shouting like the ghost. I felt sick after screaming and shouting. My throat was swollen because as you can hear that, you know the way a character shouts. I shouted my lungs out. I had a fever after my dubbing sessions," she said.

Kangana Ranaut on her role in Chandramukhi 2

In an interview with IANS, Kangana Ranaut opened up about her role in Chandramukhi 2. She said, “I play a larger-than-life character in a quintessential paisa-vasool entertainer. It’s a mix of genres. The film has a bit of action, comedy, horror, romance and is also a musical. In fact, this is the first time I have been part of a big entertainer playing a larger-than-life character.”

She further mentioned, "My director, P Vasu has been an inspiration to work with. Working on this film has been one of the most enriching experiences in my life."