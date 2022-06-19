'Charlie 777': Inspired By Rakshit Shetty Film, Mangaluru Police Names Their Dog 'Charlie'

The heartwrenching tale of a dog and his master in the Rakshit Shetty-starrer Kannada film 777 Charlie garnered a positive response from moviegoers recently. 777 Charlie chronicles the life of a pessimistic, frustrated man who is stuck with his negative lifestyle and suffers loneliness. However, his life takes a 360-degree turn after a dog named Charlie enters.

With 777 Charlie melting the hearts of people with its emotional storyline as even Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai couldn't control his emotions upon watching the films in theatres, the movie has now inspired the Mangaluru police as well. The Mangaluru Police recently named their three-month-old dog 'Charlie' after being inspired by the Kannada language drama film.

Mangaluru Police names their Labrador 'Charlie'

As per the reports of ANI, Manguluru city Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar revealed to the agency that they have named their 3-month-old Labrador Retriever, Charlie, after a few of his police personnel watched the Kiranraj K directorial’s premiere earlier last week. Moreover, the commissioner also stated that the dog will be trained for the detection of explosives.

#WATCH | Mangaluru Police names 3-month-old Labrador Retriever police dog as 'Charlie' inspired by Kannada film 'Charlie 777'



This new dog will be trained for the detection of explosives: Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar#Karnataka pic.twitter.com/Ddbogm7b22 — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2022

More about 777 Charlie

777 Charlie is a 2022 Indian Kannada-language adventure comedy-drama film directed by Kiranraj K. The movie had a limited theatrical release on 2 June 2022 followed by a grand worldwide theatrical release on 10 June. The plot of 777 Charlie revolves around the life of a pessimistic man, Dharma, who is a loner and doesn't socialize with people and spends his time working in a factory with a negative lifestyle. But as Charlie, a Labrador Retriever enters his life, Dharma's life completely changes.

While Rakshit Shetty essayed the lead role of Dharma, other notable cast members included Charlie as Charlie, the dog, Sangeetha Sringeri as Devika, Danish Sait as Karshan Roy, Raj B. Shetty as Dr Ashwin Kumar, and Bobby Simha, among others. The movie was released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

