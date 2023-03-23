Chengiz Hindi Teaser Out; Jeet-starrer Bengali Film Jumps On Pan-India Bandwagon

Rajesh Ganguly's directorial Chengiz stars Bengali superstar Jeet in the lead role. It is the first Bengali film to be released in Hindi. The film will hit theatres simultaneously with its original Bengali version. The teaser of the film has been dropped recently. The 50-second teaser captures and shows the journey of Chengiz, an underworld kingpin who ruled the streets.

The teaser starts with the Jeet's entry and revolves around his lethal world. The storyline focuses on the underworld fabric of Calcutta from the 70s to the mid 90s. The actor goes all-guns blazing. The video also included some intense action and fight sequences.

Jeet took to his social media handle and dropped his film's teaser. Sharing the teaser, he wrote, "Here we are bringing the Hindi teaser of #Chengiz… #ThisEid #21stApril @susmita_cjee @rohitroy500 @shatafFigar #RajeshGanguly @neerajpofficial #AnilThadani @silvastunt @ImranSardhariya #AnbuSelvan @ItsKaushikGuddu @iamAneekDhar #ManasGanguly #MalayLaha @JeetzFilmworks." Take a look at his tweet below:

A few days ago, he also shared the poster of his film and made the annoucement of Chengiz being the first Pan-India Bengali film. Take a look at his tweet below:

About Chengiz

Rajesh Ganguly's Chengiz is all set for its theatrical release. The film will be released on April 21, this year. The film is produced by Jeetz Filmworks in association with AA films. The first Pan-India Bengali film also stars Shayad Figar, Susmita Chatterjee and Rohit Bose Roy in significant roles.