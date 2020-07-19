Chiranjeevi Sarja And Other Celebrities The South Film Industry Lost In 2020

The year 2020 has been full of misery for many people. From a global pandemic to losing absolute gems from the South film industry, 2020 has made the world face a really difficult time. Here are the stars that we lost from the South Indian movie industry in 2020.

South celebrities who passed away in 2020

Chiranjeevi Sarja

Chiranjeevi Sarja was one of the most popular South actors who majorly appeared in Kannada movies. Coming from an acting background, the actor had appeared in over 20 movies in his decade long career. Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on June 7, 2020, at the young age of 39 years old. Reports suggest that the actor was already suffering from breathing issues and was taken to the hospital immediately. Unfortunately, just as he reached the hospital he suffered from a heart attack and left this world.

Also Read | Housefull 4 Is Rana Dagubatti's First Comedy Film In Bollywood

KR Sachidanandan

KR Sachidanandan, commonly known as Sachy, was one of the finest directors in the South movie industry. He was majorly remembered for directing Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Ayyapanum Koshiyum. He passed away on June 18, 2020, at the age of 48 years old. Reports suggest that the reason for his demise was a cardiac arrest attack.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal Interacts With Fans On Instagram After US Open Win

AL Raghavan

AL Raghavan was one of the most respected and celebrated actors and singers in the South industry. He passed away on June 7, 2020, at the age of 87 years, at the Ramachandra Hospital in Chennai, India. Reportedly, the celebrity suffered from a heart attack after which he was immediately taken to the hospital. Unfortunately, the doctors couldn’t save him.

Also Read | "Salman Khan Has A Bad Habit," Says Director Ali Abbas Zafar

AV Arun Prasath

AV Arun Prasath was one of the finest and youngest South Indian directors. He was known for his work in the South Indian television and movie industry. He passed away on May 15, at the very young age of just 27 years old. The director met with an accident on the day that took his life. Reportedly, the accident occurred in Mettupalayam in Coimbatore.

Also Read | Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship Release Date And First Look Out Now

Basil George

30-years-old Malayalam actor Basil George passed away on May 3, 2020. He died in a road accident at Mekkadambu in Ernakulam district. The actor made his debut in Malayalam cinema with Poovalliyum Kunjadum in 2019. According to reports, a car rammed into a building at Valakom area under Muvattupuzha police station limit. Three people lost their lives, including Basil, with five other being severely injured.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.