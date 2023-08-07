Chiranjeevi Says Tamannaah Shot Bhola Shankar Song While Dealing With A Personal Crisis

Chiranjeevi will be seen with Tamannaah in Bhola Shankar, a remake of Vedalam. During the film's pre-release event, 'Megastar' opened up about working with her. He went on to reveal that she shot for the actioner at a time when she was going through a hard time on the personal front.

3 things you need to know:

Chiranjeevi and Tamannaah had worked together earlier in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Tamannaah has 2 major releases this week - Bhola Shankar and Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer.

Bhola Shankar also stars Keerthy Suresh, who plays Chiranjeevi’s sister.

Tamannaah an inspiration for this generation: Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi revealed the story behind the shoot of one of the song sequences in Bhola Shankar. Tamannaah had shot for the song Milky Beauty with Chiranjeevi in Switzerland. The shoot was scheduled for over a period of two weeks. According to the Acharya actor, It was during the same period that Tamannaah learned that her father had to undergo a major surgery.

(Chiranjeevi and Tamannaah had earlier worked together in Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy | Image: Instagram/Chiranjeevi)

Chiranjeevi added that Tamannaah didn’t leave the shoot, and finished the song sequence with determination and punctuality. He added, “And yet, Tamannaah would constantly check on with her family. She would instantly call them back after every shot. This shows her deep affection for the film.” Chiranjeevi also called Tamannaah “an inspiration for this generation” for these qualities.

Are you ready for Bhola Shankar?

Bhola Shankar is directed by Meher Ramesh, who has made films like Billa, Sakthi and Shadow. With Bhola Shankar, Ramesh is marking his return to direction after 10 years. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh, who plays Chiranjeevi's sister in the film.It will open in theatres on August 11.

(Chiranjeevi was last seen in the 2022-film Godfather | Image: Instagram/Chiranjeevi)

Besides Bhola Shankar, the actress will be seen alongside Rajinikanth in Jailer which also releases this week. Kaavaalaa, the peppy dance number from the Nelson film, has over 100 million hits on youtube. Many stars, right from Ramya Krishnan to Deepika Singh, have danced to the song and tried to recreate its hookstep.