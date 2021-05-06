Chiranjeevi's Son-in-law Kalyaan Dhev Recovers From COVID, Thanks Fans For Love & Prayers

Telugu actor Chiranjeevi’s son-in-law Kalyaan Dhev shared on Instagram that he has finally tested negative for the virus. Kalyaan Dhev tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back and revealed through an Instagram post that he has tested negative. Kalyaan shared a picture of him flexing his arms in a grey t-shirt and matching cap. Check out Chiranjeevi's son-in-law's Instagram post below.

Chiranjeevi's son-in-law tests negative for Covid-19

Kalyaan Dhev shared a picture and his caption read, "I’m Covid-19 NEGATIVE! Hope you all are staying indoors, stay safe! Thank you so much for the love and prayers 🙏"(sic). Kalyaan Dhev's fans on social media were happy to know about the actor's health conditions. One Instagram user wrote, "Very Happy" under his social media post, while another wrote she was glad to know that the actor had healed. An Instagram user also wrote, "Cool bro...you did it....inspires many👏🙌"(sic). One of his followers left a cute message for him in the comment section, "That’s great to hear Kalyan! Take care and eat well to stay strong 🙌"(sic).

Check out the comments below:

On April 22, 2021, Kalyaan took Instagram to announce that he tested positive for COVID-19 and also had mild symptoms. Unlike other actors who chose to isolate themselves at home, Kalyaan was quarantined at the hospital. He thanked his fans and followers for all the love and assured them that he will bounce back stronger. Kalyaan's celebrity friends and followers on social media sent him 'Get Well Soon' wishes on Instagram.

On the work front, Kalyaan Dhev will be seen in an upcoming film Kinnerasani directed by Ramana Teja. The upcoming Tamil language film is produced by Ram Talluri and Ravi Chintala under the banner of SRT Entertainments and Shubham Entertainments. He will also be seen in Puli Vasu’s upcoming romantic film titled Super Machi. It will star Rhea Chakraborty and Rachita Ram in the lead role, opposite Kalyaan Dhev.

IMAGE: KALYAAN DHEV'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.