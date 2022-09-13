Chiyaan Vikram Attends Wedding Of His Housekeeping Staff Member’s Son; Pics Go Viral

Tamil actor Vikram recently attended the wedding ceremony of his housekeeping staff member’s son. The pictures that went viral on social media saw him donning a traditional silk veshti and a shirt. The 56-year-old visited a temple to attend the wedding and also wished the couple as they begin a new chapter in their life. PRO Vamsi Kaka shared some of the pictures of the Cobra actor from the wedding on his Twitter handle in which he could be seen greeting the couple. Take a look at the pictures below:

.@chiyaan today attended the wedding of Deepak with Varshini and blessed the young couple. Deepak is the son of Mary, a member of the housekeeping section of #ChiyaanVikram's home for over 40 years.@proyuvraaj pic.twitter.com/efch4cHBj0 — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) September 12, 2022

Vikram gears up for Ponniyin Selvan: Part One

On the professional front, Vikram is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming highly-anticipated film Ponniyin Selvan: Part One. The film stars an ensemble cast including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R Parthiban. Vikram will be seen essaying the role of the Chola ruler Aditha Karikalan in the Mani Ratnam directorial.

The actor is currently busy promoting his upcoming high-octane film and recently he headed to his Twitter account and stated that he will be visiting Thanjavur as part of the movie promotions. It is pertinent to note that Thanjavur serves as the backdrop for the erstwhile Chola empire's power struggle.

Image: Twitter/@vamsikaka