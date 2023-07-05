Chiyaan Vikram Talks About His 'evocative Experiences' As Actor On Thangalaan Set

Chiyaan Vikram and director Pa Ranjith have joined forces for the magnum opus Thangalaan. The actor recently shared an exciting update about the much-anticipated film. This period drama, based on true events, will showcase the battle for land. It will also feature plenty of war sequences.

3 things you need to know

Thangalaan is expected to release in April 2024.

Vikram's new film will be based in Kolar Gold Fields.

The film stars Chiyaan Vikram, Parvathy, Pasupathy and Malavika Mohanan in key roles.

Chiyaan Vikram's shares his look in Thangalaan

Thangalaan has concluded its shooting schedule. Actor Chiyaan Vikram, who portrays the titular character in the movie, took to Twitter to share the exciting news. The news came 20 days after the actor resumed shooting for the film after suffering a rib injury in May while filming a scene on the set.

On the day of shoot wrap, he shared two photos from the film's sets. He featured in them along with filmmaker Pa Ranjith and co-stars Parvathy and Malavika Mohanan.

(Chiyaan Vikram shares a photo from last day of Thangalaan shoot | Image: Chiyaan Vikram/Instagram)

(Thangalaan is a period drama and will be high on action | Image: Chiyaan Vikram/Instagram)

Expressing his gratitude, Vikram wrote, "And it's a wrap! What a journey! Worked with some of the most amazing people and had some of the most evocative experiences as an actor." He further revealed that it took 118 days to complete filming. He extended his heartfelt thanks to Ranjith for making this dream project a reality on each and every day of the filming process.

(Chiyaan Vikram pens note as final schedule of Thangalaan wraps up | Image: Chiyaan Vikram/Twitter)

Thangalaan release date to be announced

Thangalaan unfolds in the backdrop of Kolar Gold Mines. It is a period drama revolving around the fierce battle for land between indigenous inhabitants and foreign forces. The recently released promo hinted at a grand theatrical experience, showcasing war sequences and intense bloodshed based on true events.

The film boasts of an impressive cast, with Pasupathy, who delivered a remarkable performance in Ranjith's previous film Sarpatta Parambarai, playing a pivotal role. Hollywood actor Daniel Caltagirone is also part of the cast. GV Prakash Kumar has composed music for the film.

While it is speculated that Thangalaan will hit screens in April next year, the makers are yet to officially announce the release date and provide additional details about the film.