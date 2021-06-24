Cinematographer-director Sivan Passes Away; Sangeeth Sivan, Kerala CM Mourn Loss

National Award-winning cinematographer-director Sivan passed away on Thursday. He was 89. As per reports, he suffered a cardiac arrest at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram.

Cinematographer Sivan passes away; tributes pour in

The news was confirmed by his son, screenwriter-director Sangeeth Sivan. Sharing photos of his father from his younger days with the camera as well as a latest snap, the Kya Kool Hai Hum director called him as his ‘inspiration & role model.’

“What he accomplished was achieved through hard work, dedication, discipline & foresight," he added.

Siva‘s three sons, Sangeeth, Santosh and Sanjeev have all been involved with the film industry. While Sangeeth made Malayalam films like Vyooham Yodha, Gandharvam and Nirnayam before directing Bollywood films like Kya Kool Hai Hum and Apna Sapna Money Money, Santosh became a well-known cinematographer apart who also directed movies like Asoka and Sanjeev directed documentaries and Mammootty-starrer Aparichithan.

Sangeeth was sure 'he would continue to guide us on our onward journey,”

Sangeeth Sivan added that he was ‘Forever indebted’ to his father and that he will always be in their hearts. Showing love on his father, Sangeeth hoped to see him watching over the family from the ‘place among d clouds & stars.’ Conveying gratitude, he wrote that it was difficult to image a life without him.

One of Sivan’s notable works was the iconic film Chemmeen on which he worked as a still photographer. Sivan had made his directorial debut with the movie Swapnan in 1972.

His directorial Abhayam n 1991 won the Best National Award for Best Children’s Film. Yagam, Mohangal, Kilivaathil, Keshu, Oru Yathra were other popular films in his filmography.

"Sivan was well-known in the movie industry especially for his cinematography skills. His 'Sivan studio' at Thiruvananthapuram was a popular gathering spot for many prominent cultural icons," Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in his condolence message.

(With PTI inputs)

