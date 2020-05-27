Cinematographer Shyam K Naidu Gets Arrested After Sai Sudha Files Cheating Case: Reports

Cinematographer Shyam K Naidu, Puri Jagannadh's in-house cinematographer was arrested after Arjun Reddy actor Sai Sudha filed a complaint against him. The complaint was filed at SR Nagar Police station where the actor alleged that he promised to marry her and duped her later.

According to the reports, the actor filed the case on Tuesday and the cinematographer was arrested on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, in July 2017, Telugu film cinematographer Shyam K Naidu appeared before the Telangana excise department's SIT for questioning in connection with a probe into the drug trade racket busted in the city. Naidu was among 12 Tollywood personalities, including actors, directors and producers, against whom the department issued notices under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, asking them to appear before its special investigation team (SIT).

(with PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.