Chiyaan Vikram is one of the most sought-after actors in the industry. After impressing fans with his back-to-back hit performances, the south superstar is currently gearing up for the release of his highly talked about film Cobra. Touted to be a high-octane actioner, the film will witness Vikram portraying multiple roles.

Cobra is slated to release on 31 August 2022. As the release date of the Vikram starrer is inching closer, makers are pulling out all stops to create a significant buzz around the project. After piquing fans' excitement levels with intriguing posters, makers recently shared the highly-awaited teaser of Cobra.

Chiyaan Vikram's Cobra teaser out

On Wednesday, the makers of Cobra unveiled the teaser of the film. The teaser witnesses Vikram stepping into the shoes of an intelligent mathematician who uses his intellect to complete all his motives. His dialogue, "Every problem has a mathematical solution" gives a deeper insight into his witty-minded character.

Moreover, in the teaser, Vikram is all seen romancing KGF actor Srinidhi Shetty. Former cricketer Irfan Pathan is the antagonist in the movie and he is determined to catch Vikram aka Cobra. However, Vikram manages to escape from the Police officials by disguising himself in various avatars of an old man, business tycoon, teacher, and more. Overall the teaser promises to be high on thrilling and action points that will keep the audience over the edge of their seats throughout.

Watch the teaser below:

More about Cobra

The action thriller is written and directed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu who earlier helmed Demonte Colony and Imaikkaa Nodigal. Cobra will star Srinidhi Shetty as the leading lady opposite Chiyaan Vikram. The film will mark Irfan Pathan's acting debut as he will be seen playing the role of a Turkish Interpol officer named Aslan Yilmaz. Apart from them, Cobra also features Miya, Mamukkoya, K.S. Ravikumar, Renuka, Babu Antony, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Robo Shankar, Kanika, Roshan Mathew, Poovaiyar and many others in pivotal roles. Music maestro AR Rahman has provided the background score for the film. It is produced by S S Lalit Kumar under the banner of Seven Screen Studios. Cobra will release in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

Image: Twiter@7screenstudio