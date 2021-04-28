COVID-19: After Allu Arjun Tests Positive, Netizens Trend #GetWellSoonAlluArjun

South actor Allu Arjun has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. On Wednesday (April 28) morning, the Pushpa actor took to his social media account to confirm the news, assuring that he has isolated himself and is following all the safety protocols. As soon as the news surfaced online, fans flooded social media forums with speedy recovery wishes for the actor by trending the hashtag 'Get Well Soon Allu Arjun'.

Allu Arjun tests COVID-19 positive

In the statement shared by the actor, Allu Arjun said, “Hello everyone, I have tested positive for covid. I have isolated myself at home and have been following all the protocols. He continued, "I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested. Stay home, stay safe, and get vaccinated when you get the chance. I request all my well-wishers and fans not to worry about me as I am doing fine”. Here's the post:

Fans trend #GetWellSoonAlluArjun

The South heartthrob enjoys a massive fan following and as soon as the actor confirmed his health status online, netizens began to wish for his speedy recovery. One user wrote, “Fans are always with you anna @alluarjun. Wishing you a speedy and healthy recovery as early as possible #GetWellSoonAlluArjun”. Another said, “Get Well soon @alluarjun Anna…Hope you recover fastly from covid #GetWellSoonAlluArjun”. Here’s taking a quick look at the Twitter trend below:

Extremely saddened to hear the news of #AlluArjun Garu testing COVID positive. We are praying for your strength and speedy recovery. Get well soon @alluarjun sir â¤ï¸ #GetWellSoonAlluArjun https://t.co/5Oz3hNovKo — AVT #WearYourMask (@ActorVijayTeam) April 28, 2021

Wishing you a very speedy recovery @alluarjun Garu.



I know you are a fighter , come back very soon with good healthðŸ™#GetWellSoonAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/Fwqb4DNFhb — Travelling soldier ðŸŽ ðŸŽ (@che_gue_vara_) April 28, 2021

Wishing You a Speedy Recovery @alluarjun Gaaru ðŸ™â¤ï¸#GetWellSoonAlluArjun Sir.

- On Behalf of #Prabhas and His Darlings â£ï¸ pic.twitter.com/GVg34SkZat — Prabhas Network ™ (@PrabhasNetwork_) April 28, 2021

Take care brother wishing speedy recovery #GetWellSoonAlluArjun https://t.co/8EapbZw3y3 — Kick NTR Haters (@KNHOffl) April 28, 2021

take good care anna @alluarjun



we are with you â¤ï¸ you will bounce back with Double force.



#GetWellSoonAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/Jq3vpjayk7 — Mass GOD (@puremasss) April 28, 2021

. @alluarjun Tested Positive ðŸ’”



Wishing A Very Speedy Recovery Anna â¤ one week lo negative ravali ani korukuntunna Anna #GetWellSoonAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/UNerb5onid — CHARAN CULTðŸ˜ŒðŸ˜Œ #wearmask StaySafe (@Chittibabu02) April 28, 2021

Take care of your health anna â¤ï¸â¤ï¸



Hoping for a speedy recovery,



We love you @alluarjun as always â¤ï¸#GetWellSoonAlluArjun https://t.co/WiDFixHtOy — Trends Allu Arjun ™ (@TrendsAlluArjun) April 28, 2021

Fans are always with you annaya @alluarjun â¤ï¸â¤ï¸



Wishing you a speedy and healthy recovery as early as possible !#GetWellSoonAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/mm9K73qeXV — Allu Arjun Devotees ® (@SSAADevotees) April 28, 2021

On the professional front, Allu Arjun was last seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramloo alongside Pooja Hegde. Now, he is gearing up for the release of his upcoming action-thriller Pushpa in the month of August this year. While sharing the release date of the film, Allu Arjun said, “#PUSHPA loading in theatres from 13th August 2021. Excited to meet you all in cinemas this year. Hoping to create the same magic one more time with dearest @aryasukku & @thisisdsp”.

Helmed by director Sukumar, the plot of the film is based on true events. The movie reportedly revolves around the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra Pradesh. Along with Allu Arjun, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles.

(Promo Image Source: Allu Arjun Instagram)