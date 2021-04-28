Last Updated:

COVID-19: After Allu Arjun Tests Positive, Netizens Trend #GetWellSoonAlluArjun

Allu Arjun has tested positive for COVID-19 and his fan army have gone all out to wish him a speedy recovery by trending the #GetWellSoonAlluArjun on Twitter

Mamta Raut
Allu Arjun

Image Credit: Allu Arjun Instagram


South actor Allu Arjun has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. On Wednesday (April 28) morning, the Pushpa actor took to his social media account to confirm the news, assuring that he has isolated himself and is following all the safety protocols. As soon as the news surfaced online, fans flooded social media forums with speedy recovery wishes for the actor by trending the hashtag 'Get Well Soon Allu Arjun'.

Allu Arjun tests COVID-19 positive

In the statement shared by the actor, Allu Arjun said, “Hello everyone, I have tested positive for covid. I have isolated myself at home and have been following all the protocols. He continued, "I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested. Stay home, stay safe, and get vaccinated when you get the chance. I request all my well-wishers and fans not to worry about me as I am doing fine”. Here's the post:

Fans trend #GetWellSoonAlluArjun

The South heartthrob enjoys a massive fan following and as soon as the actor confirmed his health status online, netizens began to wish for his speedy recovery. One user wrote, “Fans are always with you anna @alluarjun. Wishing you a speedy and healthy recovery as early as possible #GetWellSoonAlluArjun”. Another said, “Get Well soon @alluarjun Anna…Hope you recover fastly from covid #GetWellSoonAlluArjun”. Here’s taking a quick look at the Twitter trend below:

On the professional front, Allu Arjun was last seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramloo alongside Pooja Hegde. Now, he is gearing up for the release of his upcoming action-thriller Pushpa in the month of August this year. While sharing the release date of the film, Allu Arjun said, “#PUSHPA loading in theatres from 13th August 2021. Excited to meet you all in cinemas this year. Hoping to create the same magic one more time with dearest @aryasukku & @thisisdsp”.

Helmed by director Sukumar, the plot of the film is based on true events. The movie reportedly revolves around the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra Pradesh. Along with Allu Arjun, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles.

(Promo Image Source: Allu Arjun Instagram)

