Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2020 South: See Which Actors Won This Prestigious Award

Actors are appreciated for their hard work with awards for their performances in films. One such prestigious award is the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2020 south have been announced on the occasion of the new year. This award was honoured to the most versatile actors from the Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, and Kannada films. Read ahead to know the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2020 winners.

Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2020 winners

From the Tamil industry

Several actors, directors and music composers have won big at the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2020 south. From the Tamil film industry, Dhanush has won the award for his stellar performance in his film Asuran. While Jyothika won the award for her performance in Raatchasi. Here is a full list of winners from the Tamil film industry:

From the Malayalam industry

From the Malayalam film industry, Mohanlal bagged the prestigious award in the Most Versatile Actor category. While Suraj Venjaramoodu won the award for his performance in Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25. Here is a full list of winners from the Malayalam film industry:

Most Versatile Actor: Mohanlal

Best Actor: Suraj Venjaramoodu (Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25)

Best Actress: Parvathy Thiruvothu (Uyare)

Best Director: Madhu C Narayanan (Kumbalangi Nights)

Best Film: Uyare

Best Music Director: Deepak Dev

From the Kannada industry

From the Kannada film industry, Shivrajkumar bagged the honourable award in the Most Versatile Actor category. While Rakshit Shetty won the award for his performance in Avana Srinamnnarayana. Here is a full list of winners from the Kannada film industry:

From the Telugu industry

From the Telugu industry, Navin Polishetty has bagged the honourable award for his amazing performance in Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya. Rashmika Mandana won the award for her performance in Dear Comrade. Here is a full list of winners from the Telugu film industry.

According to a report by English Jagran, the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2021 awards ceremony will be held on February 20, 2021. The venue of the awards ceremony is reported to be Taj lands End in Mumbai.

