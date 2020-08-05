'Darbar' Movie Cast: Check Out Which Actor Plays What Role; Read All Details

Darbar is a Tamil action-thriller film that stars the legendary actor Rajinikanth. The plot of the movie revolves around a Mumbai police commissioner, Aaditya Arunachalam, and his mission is to catch a drug dealer. Many fans and critics praised the performance of the actors. Let's have a closer look at the Darbar movie cast.

Also Read | Tamil actor Meena reminisces memories of 'Anbulla Rajinikanth' as movie completes 36 years

Lead Cast of Darbar

Nivetha Thomas as Vallikkannu

The female lead actor in the film is Nivetha Thomas who is seen portraying the role of Vallikkannu "Valli". Valli is the daughter of Aaditya Arunachalam in the film and has a very strong role. Apart from Darbar, she has been seen in many movies like Veruthe Oru Bharya, Madhya Venal, Thattathin Marayathu, Jai Lava Kusa and Brochevarevarura, to name a few.

Also Read | Rajinikanth starrer 'Annaatthe' producers refute false rumours of movie getting shelved

Rajinikanth as Aaditya Arunasalam

As mentioned earlier, Rajinikanth plays the lead role of Aaditya Arunachalam in the movie. The actor portrays the police commissioner quite well in the movie and audiences found his acting flawless. This is also Rajinikanth's second collaboration with Lyca Productions.

Also Read | Rajinikanth got e-pass before inter-city travelling, says Chennai Corporation commissioner

Suniel Shetty as Hariharan Chopra

Suniel Shetty portrays the role of Hariharan Chopra in the film. He is a notorious international drug lord in the movie. He has been seen in many movies like Balwaan (1992), Waqt Hamara Hai (1993), Dilwale (1994), Anth (1994), Mohra (1994), Gopi Kishan (1994), Krishna (1996), Sapoot (1996), Rakshak (1996), Border (1997) and Bhai (1997), to name a few.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' loved from Rajinikanth fans on Twitter, here's why

Supporting cast

Nayanthara as Lilly

Nayanthara portrays the role of Lily in the film. She does not have many scenes in the movie but still manages to make her role memorable. Nayanthara is a very popular actor in the South Indian film industry.

Prateik Babbar as Ajay Chopra (Ajay Malhotra)

Famous Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar plays an antagonist in the movie. He is seen as Ajay Chopra or Ajay Malhotra in the film.

Yogi Babu as Aaditya's friend

Actor Yogi Babu plays the role of Aaditya's friend in the movie. His role is a rather comical one and was liked by many when the movie released.

Promo Pic Credit: Nivetha Thomas's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.